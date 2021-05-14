PUBG Mobile Lite offers a good arsenal of weapons that players can use to defend themselves. They can pick up two primary weapons and one secondary weapon to defeat their foes.

The realistic guns of PUBG Mobile Lite are worth appreciating. Here are the best guns that PUBG Mobile Lite has to offer when it comes to damage, rate of fire, recoil, and more.

5 best guns to use in PUBG Mobile Lite

These are five of the best guns to use in PUBG Mobile Lite:

1. Groza

Image via 1-Minute MONIKA (YouTube)

If PUBG Mobile Lite players are incredibly lucky, they can get their hands on this assault rifle. This can be found in air-drops or crates of powerful players.

The gun requires 7.62 mm bullets and is best suited for mid-to-close range combat. Its stability and high rate of fire makes it a prized possession for any player.

2. AWM

Image via Melody Gamer (YouTube)

This is the best sniper rifle that PUBG Mobile Lite has to offer. This weapon can be accessed via drop crates or by killing and looting a player who has it in his/her possession. An AWM with an 8x scope is a lethal combination in the right hands.

3. AUG A3

Image via MORDEUS GAMING (YouTube)

This weapon can be obtained from air-drops, like Groza. However, AKM is more stable than Groza because of its recoil.

This assault rifle is great for medium-range combat because of its high muzzle speed. Players can use a standard magazine that can hold up to 30 bullets, or use an extended magazine to hold up to 40 bullets.

4. M416

Image via Liddy (YouTube)

This gun is one of the best assault rifles in PUBG Mobile Lite that is quite easily available on the map. Players can enhance the performance of the gun with proper attachments.

This gun can do good damage to its enemies, and has a good bullet speed which makes it a popular choice. The gun is good for short to medium range combats.

5. M249

Image via Dj Gamer (YouTube)

The Light Machine Gun (LMG) in PUBG Mobile Lite is hard to find. The gun is very effective when it comes to short range and is capable of devastating damage to the enemy.

The gun is sought by players as it can hold up to 100 bullets. However, due to the high magazine capacity the movement of the players becomes slower.

Note: The above list is not ranked. This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many guns available, it is an individual’s pick one or the other according to his/her preference.

