Stylish names in PUBG Mobile Lite make players stand out from the crowd. And since in-game names (IGNs) form a part of their identity, they prefer having a unique name that suits them.

Finding proper names, or decorating them with cool symbols, might pose a bit of a hassle. Android and iOS keyboards do not have a wide variety of symbols. In this case, players can head to sites like nickfinder.com and fortnite.freefire-name.com to choose a name, or to customize it.

How to get stylish names with symbols for PUBG Mobile Lite

Players can pick a name of their choice from Nickfinder.com (Image via Pinterest)

After going to a site like those mentioned above, players will find many names recommended to them. They can pick any of their choices.

If they already have a name in mind, users can re-generate it using symbols by heading over to the “Nickname to Symbols” section. All they have to do is enter the name and click on “Make Another” button.

After choosing a name, players just need to click on it to copy it. Later, they can head over to and change their IGN in PUBG Mobile Lite using a rename card/in-game currency.

How to change your name in PUBG Mobile Lite

A rename card that can be used to change names (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Players get the chance to pick a name when they sign up for the first time in PUBG Mobile Lite. However, they have the option to change this moniker later as well.

They can do so by following the steps given below:

Players need to first purchase a rename card before changing their name. After the purchase, they must head to the inventory. In the last section, users will find the rename card. They have to click the card to use it. They will then have to enter the name of their choice in a dialogue box that appears. Players can confirm this change by clicking “OK”.

