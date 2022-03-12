5 mods to make Skyrim economy more realistic

Skyrim was designed to be more player-friendly than previous Elder Scrolls games.

The most obvious way this exhibits in-game is the player-centric enemy leveling, but the exploitable economy is an example of another indirect way. Skyrim's economy is too lenient and simplistic.

Not only do the prices make it easy for players to rake up thousands of goals within an hour without even trying to game the system, but they are logically inconsistent at times.

Here are five mods that, together, make the Skyrim economy much harsher, more realistic, and rewarding.

Mods that realistically improve economy in Skyrim

1) C.O.I.N

The eight separate coins in Skyrim with C.O.I.N. installed (Image via Nexusmods)

Skyrim's gold is represented by the ubiquitous 'gold' emblazoned with the Septim Empire sigil. Overhaul mods like Requiem try to make it sound more era-appropriate by renaming it to, for example, 'septims.'

C.O.I.N., or Coins of Interesting Nature, takes a more comprehensive approach to make the most basic unit of economy more diverse and interesting. With this mod, there are a total of seven new custom systems of coinage other than Septim.

The seven new coins to find on a user s travels are Ancient Falmer Auri, Dwarven Nchuark, Atmoran Drakr, Ancient Nord Harald, Imperial Mede, Dominion Sancar, and Stormcloak Ulfric!

2) Economy Overhaul and Speechcraft Improvements

Selling prices with and without perks in Speechcraft (Image via Nexusmods)

The baseline prices of goods in Skyrim, as discussed earlier, make it too easy for gamers to turn a profit. Economy Overhaul and Speechcraft Improvements, as the name implies, tweaks these two pillars of gold acquisition to make it significantly more difficult.

The speechcraft improvements make it so that speech is a skill that the Dragonborn can benefit significantly from, thanks to overhauled perks. To necessitate this, the mod tunes down the prices of goods by factors of three from vanilla, a tweakable multiplier on the MCM menu.

Even without other mods on the list, this mod is a lightweight solution to make the economy harder in the same vein as Requiem.

3) Trade and Barter

Trade and Barter was the original one-and-done solution to address economy since the early modding days with the legacy 32-bit version of the game. Some of its features are covered by other mods on this list, but it exclusively adds character skill as a factor to the formula.

The player's race, gender, and affinity to local factions will affect this formula, as it would make sense for the local store clerk to drop the price for the thane. Furthermore, if users are skilled at crafting their products, this product knowledge will bump up the costs further.

Logically, if any smith with their forge expertise can negotiate the value of their goods, the better it is.

4) Faction Economy Complete

Faction Economy Complete is conceptually simpler than other entries on this list. When users sell their goods to a merchant, they can stow it away and sell it to faction leaders, including bandits, vampires, Stormcloaks, and the empirical army.

It is especially exciting for crafting-oriented characters to see their product show up immersively in the ranks of enemies they hunt down. But more importantly, this livens up the Skyrim economy in a way that no other mod addresses.

The mod has since been reworked into Faction Warfare, but Faction Economy Complete can be downloaded from the older files section.

5) Trade Routes - Regional Economy

Trade and Barter with Evolving Value Economy more or less covers transactions done across any and every Skyrim vendor. Trade Routes, however, takes a more lore-appropriate approach for an additional layer of realism.

This mod's primary goal is to adjust the value of goods according to their supply and demand as beset by the lore and game knowledge. Reach blacksmiths, for example, will pay very little for silver, considering the plentitude of silver mines in the region. In contrast, places that appreciate its magical properties, like Winterhold, will pay more.

The merchant inventory also gets adjusted according to availability. Herbs and ingredients specific to a region can only be purchased from local apothecaries that stock it.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and purely reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by Ravi Iyer