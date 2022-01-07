Top 5 mods to pair up with Requiem in your Skyrim Special Edition playthrough

Requiem has recently made its way to Skyrim Special Edition, and naturally, a lot of players are going to play the large overhaul mod for the first time.

Requiem, by its nature, covers all sorts of things in the game. Ranging from the perks, combat, and magic, to enemy levels and loot, Requiem completely overhauls the gameplay experience of Skyrim.

Naturally, this makes it difficult to pair up other mods with Requiem, due to both compatibility and balance issues. However, that does not stop the community from fusing other mods with the behemoth that is the Requiem mod. After all, modding Skyrim is an adventure on its own.

This article will aid gamers by providing a list of mods that integrate well into a Requiem playthrough of Skyrim.

Top 5 Skyrim Special Edition mods that complement Requiem

5) Requiem for a Knave

Requiem has a reputation for cranking the difficulty of Skyrim up by a couple of notches. JazzKiwifruit’s Requiem for a Knave is a relatively new (first released in March 8, 2020) mod that tweaks various aspects of the Requiem mod, ultimately resulting in a less obtuse and more consistent gameplay experience.

Requiem for a Knave makes some interesting changes, the most notable being the redone cooking - introducing a meal/snack system.

Requiem for a Knave can be downloaded from this link.

4) 3Tweaks

3Tweaks is another popular Requiem overhaul mod, but this one, unlike Requiem for a Knave, makes the gameplay arguably much harder. Naturally, players already seasoned with the base Requiem experience will be drawn to 3Tweaks.

Of all the changes, the one that stands out is the leveling system. Putting an end to the boring grind of skills, 3Tweaks introduces Potions of Insight which are found primarily as quest rewards and dungeon loot.

Originally created by AnoobInDisguise for Skyrim Legendary Edition and maintained by Havochot for the Special Edition, 3Tweaks can be downloaded from this link.

3) Inigo

Among the sea of Skyrim follower mods, few mods are as adored by the community as Inigo. Boasting over 7000 lines of unique dialog, this fully voiced Khajiit companion is a must-have for many in their Skyrim load order.

Inigo can be downloaded from this link, while the patch that makes the sneaky feline comrade run well with Requiem can be found here.

2) Interesting NPCs

Interesting NPCs (also known as 3DNPC) is arguably the highest quality Skyrim mod in its category. It adds 250+ fully voiced NPCs, 25+ followers, 15+ marriage NPCs, and 50+ quests, giving players the chance to engage in extensive dialogue and role play choices.

Interesting NPCs can be downloaded from this link, and the 3DNPC-Requiem patch can be found here.

1) Legacy of the Dragonborn

This huge project is one of the most ambitious ones that the Skyrim modding community has witnessed since it came into being. Legacy of the Dragonborn adds a museum in the city of Solitude - offering players to put their hard-earned artifacts on display.

“On top of offering a Museum for display of nearly 3500 potential unique items and sets (including supported mods), this mod offers an entirely new guild faction you start from the ground up, “The Explorer’s Society”. It offers dozens of new quest, a handful of major quest arcs and numerous useful and unique mechanics all centered around your home at the Dragonborn Gallery in Solitude.”

LotD can be downloaded from this link, and the LotD-Requiem patch can be found here.

