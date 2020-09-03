Fortnite has a wide array of weapons to choose from. When new ones get added, some of the older ones are taken out or vaulted. There is always a chance that weapons get unvaulted, but for those that stick around, players have their strong opinions about them.

Naturally, every weapon can't be the best or the favourite of everyone. There are several weapons that are just not preferred over other weapons Fortnite has to offer. Five such weapons stand out above all the others as the most disliked weapons on the island.

5 most disliked weapons in Fortnite Season 4

#5 – Stark Industries Energy Rifle

(Image Credit: Fortnite Fandom)

Don't take it the wrong way. The Stark Industries Energy Rifle is one of Fortnite's best new weapons. It has attributes similar to any other assault rifle (AR) in the game. However, the reason it is disliked is because it is too similar to the other ARs.

The game has evolved to accommodate this weapon. Purists are upset that the classic AR isn't the best bet anymore. More options is usually a good thing, but there are some players downright upset that a potential new king of the assault rifle has been added to Fortnite.

#4 – Scoped Assault Rifle

(Image Credit: Fortnite Fandom)

Fortnite's Scoped Assault Rifle has seen some pretty decent use, but it's just not cutting it anymore. Its fire-rate is so slow compared to other weapons that it is just not worth it. Sacrificing some power and speed for range and accuracy isn't that great a trade. The other assault rifles in Fortnite are just so much more impressive than this weapon. Going long-range calls for a sniper rifle now, rather than the Scoped AR.

#3 – Pistol

(Image Credit: Fortnite Fandom)

The pistol is just plain boring. Fortnite vaulted the legendary and epic versions of the pistol, so it has become more useless than ever before. People will pass up this weapon over and over again. The reason it isn't higher on this list is because it need not always be used. If it were a weapon that needed to be in your inventory, there would be outrage among the gamers.

#2 – Suppressed SMG

(Image Credit: Fortnite Fandom)

With the Tactical SMG added back to Fortnite, the Suppressed SMG is just not needed. Yes, it is stealthy, but it is going to be used at close-range anyway. Its damage just isn't worth it when compared to other weapons at the same distance. If every chest popped out a Suppressed SMG, players would probably start quitting the Fortnite game.

#1 – Charge Shotgun

(Image Credit: Fortnite Fandom)

This has to be the least liked weapon in Fortnite's new season. Why? Because the Pump Shotgun is back. The Charge Shotgun just takes up loot pool space from the Pump. It can be sidegraded, but that just makes it even more detested. Players don't want to pick up the Charge Shotgun and turn it into a Pump Shotgun. They just want to pick up the Pump Shotgun and be on their way. Fortnite really ruffled some feathers with the Pump's unvaulting in Season 4.