5 most subscribed Twitch streamers of January 2024

Twitch provides viewers with several "subscription" options, which allows them to support their favorite content creators under various tiers. These come with their respective costs and sometimes exclusive benefits.

As per Twitch, with a subscription, viewers can choose to pay a one-time or recurring fee of at least $4.99 per month to support their favorite channel. Members get access to emotes and any other features that creators designate. If users would like to offer more support, they can upgrade to a higher tier by paying an extra $9.99 or $24.99 each month.

This article explores the five most subscribed Twitch streamers for January 2024.

Note: The statistics are sourced from Twitchtracker.com, and this article only includes English-speaking streamers.

5 Twitch streamers with the most subscribers in January 2024

5) xQc

Felix "xQc" is currently the fifth most subscribed streamer on Twitch. (Image via xQc/X)

Félix "xQc" is a 28-year-old Kick and Twitch streamer who is currently the fifth most subscribed and fifth most followed individual on the latter platform, having amassed nearly 12 million followers on Twitch. He initially gained recognition as a professional Overwatch player, but later diversified into other games such as Grand Theft Auto 5, Minecraft, and Counter-Strike.

Felix has over 38,340 overall subscriptions. The breakdown involves 8,385 being paid, 14,402 being prime, and 563 being gifted subscriptions, that is, those that have been gifted by one viewer to another. Further, 8,342 involve Tier 1 subscriptions, 19 being Tier 2, and 24 being Tier 3.

4) HasanAbi

HasanAbi is the fourth most subscribed streamer (Image via hasanthehun/X)

Political commentator and controversial figure Hasan "HasanAbi" started streaming in 2018. By 2020, he had established himself in a respectful position on the platform, popularly identified as a progressive, leftist, and democratic socialist. He is often engaged in debate over prominent topics of the current political world.

Hasan had over 50,275 subscribers in January 2024, with 12,385 Tier 1 subs, 38 at Tier 2, and 29 at Tier 3. Meanwhile, 12,452 subscriptions were paid for directly, while 12,452 were from Amazon Prime, and 5,022 were gifted.

3) Caseoh_

Caseoh_ keeps his audience involved through his easygoing and jovial personality (Image via CaseOh__/X)

A true variety gamer, Tanner "Caseoh_" is known amongst fans for his hilarious walkthroughs of a plethora of games, such as 60 Seconds! Reatomized and Contraband Police. The streamer has 2.4 million followers and is ranked as the third biggest English-speaking channel.

Caseoh_ receives a significant amount of subscriptions from his loyal fanbase, with the count being 52,166 for January 2024. Out of these, 37,572 were directly paid for, and 16,429 were from Amazon Prime subs. Further, 37,457 were Tier 1 subs, 71 were Tier 2, and 44 were Tier 3.

2) Kai Cenat

Kai Cenat is the second most subscribed streamer on the platform (Image via Image via KaiCenat/Twitch)

Celebrity streamer Kai Cenat is one of the most prominent figures on the platform. With over 8.8 million followers to his name, the streamer has accumulated a staggering number of subscriptions on his channel. Kai Cenat made history in 2023, becoming the most subscribed channel of all time, with over 306,621 subscribers at its peak.

Currently, he enjoys the No. 2 spot for the most subscribers on the platform, with 84,427 users currently supporting him. His subscriptions consist of 34,448 directly paid ones, 11,907 Prime subscriptions, and 7,524 gifted by others. Meanwhile, the streamer had 34,424 Tier 1 subscriptions, 14 at Tier 2, and 10 at Tier 3.

1) Jynxzi

Jynxzi is the most subscribed English-speaking channel (Image via jynxziyt/Instagram)

Nicholas "Jynxzi" is currently the most subscribed English-speaking streamer on the purple platform, having had 155,295 subscribers in January. He is also the No. 1 English-speaking streamer on the platform. He is known for his regular and extensive Rainbow Six Seige broadcasts, catering to the still very active FPS community.

Jynxzi is at the top of the five most subscribed creators on the platform (Image via Twitchtracker.com)

The streamer has a huge following of 4.1 million, receiving 34,000+ hours watched per stream. Jynxzi has 58,672 paid subscriptions, 47,902 from Prime, and 16,221 Gifted subs. Further, 58,564 are Tier 1 subs, 74 are Tier 2, and finally, 34 come under the Tier 3.

Kick is the leading competitor to Twitch, with various big names such as xQc and N3on streaming on the Stake.com-backed platform. Meanwhile, many popular female streamers on Kick include names such as Nadia and Amouranth.