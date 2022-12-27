5 most watched games on Loco

Loco has been among the frontrunner livestreaming platforms in India for quite some time. Boasting over 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store, the platform has provided a stage for many famous and aspiring streamers. Hence, in a way, Loco has propelled the careers of many content creators by offering a massive user base and monetization.

The famous live-streaming platform has proven to be an entertainment source for all its users. One can explore the content of their favorite games produced by new and lesser-known underrated creators or follow the streams of popular streamers. The platform is an equally efficient source for catching the esports tournaments of various titles.

The video games with the most views on Loco

5) Minecraft

Views - 4.7 million

Followers - 19.7K

The first addition to this list is Mojang Studios' sandbox game, Minecraft, which has over 4.7 views and more than 19.7K followers on the platform. The game has several interesting aspects, like offering a world-building and survival-based experience for collecting and crafting materials or items that keep players hooked on almost any live-streaming platform, including Loco.

One can stumble upon the platform's top Minecraft creators, including Soul Aman, Vipex Gaming, 8bit potHEAD, S8UL Sherlock, and more.

4) Valorant

Views - 51.8 million

Followers - 15.3K

Valorant has found new heights in recent times with monumental success on the global level. The Riot Games' product still shows no signs of deceleration in its growth. Thus, the popularity of the FPS game has also positively impacted the content creation space as various streamers are now switching to Valorant.

The Loco audience has also shown an interest in the streams of Valorant, as the game has registered 51.8 million views while getting more than 15,300 followers on the platform. The prominent streamers of Valorant include sc0utOP, SnaxGaming, SouL Viper, and 8bit Mamba.

3) Free Fire

Views - 68.8 million

Followers - 648.9K

Garena's free-to-play survival shooter has found success in every corner of the world, which has also been reflected in the numbers that streamers are getting on multiple platforms. Similarly, on Loco, Free Fire is among the most-watched games, with more than 68.8 million views.

Garena Free Fire is the most-followed game on the popular streaming platform and currently has more than 648.9 thousand followers. At the same time, the platform features some well-known names like GamingWorld_Verified, PSYCHO_VERIFIED, Pooja Gaming, and Vipex Gaming, streaming Free Fire.

2) GTA V

Views - 149.0 million

Followers - 154.7K

The next title on the list of most-watched games is Rockstar Games' GTA V, with more than 149.0 million viewers on the platform. The Open-World game, released in 2013, is still relevant due to its RP (roleplay) mode, which brings out more exciting action from the world of Grand Theft Auto.

Alongside the impressive numbers in views, GTA V is the second most followed game, with 154.7K followers as of this writing. Popular streamers that upload GTA V content comprise Soul Regaltos, Eagle Gaming, Kaztro Gaming, Hydra Alpha (Alpha Clasher), 8bit Mafia, Emperor Plays, and Kani Gaming,

1) BGMI

Views - 543.8 million

Followers - 494.1K

The game currently has the crown of the most-watched title on Loco is the Krafton-backed BR shooter Battlegrounds Mobile India, aka BGMI. The Indian PUBG Mobile variant is miles ahead in views, with an overwhelming number of 543.8 million. Interestingly, BGMI comes in at two among the most-followed games, with over 494,100 followers.

The fan-favorite game is expected to remain on top for longer. Currently, the topmost creators that either produce or have produced BGMI content in the past constitute Neyoo, Kaash Plays, Gtxpreet, Hydra Hrishav, Beast Gaming, and many more.

Poll : 0 votes