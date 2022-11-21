5 new 2022 games that might be part of the Steam Autumn Sale

The Steam Autumn Sale starts later tonight, as the grand event returns bigger and bolder than ever. With thousands of discounts and deals, gamers seldom have such great opportunities to pick up amazing titles while saving their cash. As the sale encompasses every genre possible, buyers have plenty of freedom to choose when picking up a game.

Traditionally, older releases tend to get higher discounts to incentivize someone to get the game. However, games released in 2022 are also expected to be at the Steam Autumn Sale. Some of these titles still need to complete a year in circulation but are likely candidates to get discounts once the sale goes live tonight.

Top 5 games released in 2022 to watch out for at the Steam Autumn Sale

5) WWE 2K22

Fans of wrestling games can have an interesting time once the Steam Autumn Sale goes live. WWE 2K22 is the latest addition to the series and was released earlier in the year. Its general reception has been quite positive due to the available features and the overall quality of gameplay.

WWE 2K22 doesn't break the norm in gameplay, but the polish and refinement are quite visible. 2K Sports incorporated much of the feedback they received from previous games, and the results are quite visible. With a bigger roster than ever, the Steam Autumn Sale will be the perfect time for new players to pick up the game.

4) Stray

Stray has been the biggest surprise package of 2022 as many players were blown away by the unique setting and flawless gameplay. This is the first offering where they get to play as a cat.

The game is set in a post-apocalyptic world where robots have replaced human beings, and it is another testament to the qualities of Annapurna Interactive's designers.

The main task for players is to explore the city and its corners to unravel the mystery. There are plenty of puzzles to solve and dangers to defend against as they make their way through the mysterious city. Stray has been priced reasonably well but its rate could drop further when the Steam Autumn Sale goes live.

3) God of War

God of War is an interesting entry, given that it was released in 2018. However, it took four years for Santa Monica to develop the PC port of the former PlayStation-exclusive, which has seen a fantastic response. The PC version comes with some major improvements in terms of graphical features, which directly results in better performance.

Santa Monica harnessed the greater capabilities of PC hardware and provide greater customization. God of War on PC comes with features like DLSS for Nvidia cards, whereas AMD users can benefit from FSR. With amazing gameplay, stunning graphics, and a great story, a potential discount on the Steam Autumn Sale could propel God of War to the top of the hot-sellers chart.

2) FIFA 23

EA Sports recently announced how big FIFA 23's launch has been, with over 10 million players joining in over the opening week.

Released on September 30, the game is available on all major platforms, and PC users have the option to get the it on Epic Games Store, Steam, or Origin. EA Sports has upgraded the PC version to current-gen capabilities, and players can enjoy features like HyperMotion 2.0.

FIFA 23 is already available for Black Friday sale deals on PlayStation and Xbox stores. The standard version has received a 40% discount on both console stores, and Steam could follow the same pattern. The title's chances of getting a similar discount during the Steam Autumn Sale are very high, which could see another influx of PC players.

1) Gotham Knights

If Gotham Knights gets a discount on the Steam Autumn Sale, it will be a minor fix for all the problems that have plagued it. Released in late October, the game has already got a hefty 40% discount on both the PlayStation and Xbox stores. There have been some major issues as the developers have been heavily criticized due to the title's overall quality.

Since its release, a few improvements have been made to offer a comparatively better experience. Gotham Knights is still far from the game the developers had promised, and many are skeptical about its long-term fate. Warner Bros. might try to help with the sales by offering a similar discount in the upcoming Steam Autumn Sale.

