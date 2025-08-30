5 NPCs in Genshin Impact that deserve a backstory

As the Traveler, we have met many memorable NPCs across multiple regions in Genshin Impact – in the open world, on quests, commissions, or even event-exclusive ones. Each of these NPCs is unique and has a personality and a story of their own. Most of them appear on a timely basis, whether it be during events or as a one-time quest thing.

They leave a lasting impression on the overall experience as well as players' minds over time. It's only natural that we would want to know more about these NPCs and how their stories shaped them to be the people they are today.

Some of the Genshin Impact NPCs that deserve a backstory

1) Jiangxue from Liyue

Jiangxue at Liyue Harbor in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

We often notice how Jiangxue is one of the most mysterious NPCs in Liyue in Genshin Impact. We encounter him via the daily commission "Fishing Jiangxue," where he defeats enemies while we close our eyes. Most of the time during this commission, we get to know about the art of fishing, and a time when he was a Vision holder.

Whenever we try to ask him about his past or how he's able to defeat the enemies instantly when we close our eyes, Jiangxue brushes it off, keeping it a secret. The community suspects that he may have been an adeptus in the past, but that is speculative.

2) Rana

Rana in Sumeru during the Aranyaka questline in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Rana is one of the NPCs players meet in Sumeru throughout the Aranyaka World Questline. She has the role of a guardian of Vimara Village, where she protects the integrity of the villagers and the forest species simultaneously.

After being corrupted by Marana (Withering), she procured a severe illness that ultimately led her to be comatose. The Traveler and an Aranara named Arana, whom Rana knew in her childhood, went on a long adventure to cure her.

When the adventure ends, we can free Rana from her state. Rana vows to help Arana and the Aranaras after hearing the Traveler's efforts, and in that moment, a Dendro Vision appears, symbolizing her strong will. She's one of the first NPCs we have seen inheriting a Vision in front of us, which makes the players interested to know about her even more.

3) Jeht from Sumeru

An in-game still of Jeht (Image via HoYoverse)

Jeht is a Sumeru NPC introduced during the Golden Slumber questline with her late father and a scholar, as they sought the secrets of King Deshret and his technology. Beloved for her resilience and spirit, we explore many areas of Sumeru alongside her while learning about her parents and her tribe, the Tanit.

Because Jeht is left with unresolved feelings and anguish related to her history and her parents, her story feels incomplete. Unlike many NPCs who fade after quests, her vulnerability and courage continue to resonate with players.

4) Enjou

Enjou in his Abyss Lector form and his in-game NPC form (Image via HoYoverse)

Enjou is a rare case among Genshin Impact NPCs, as we still don't know much about his origins or where he actually comes from other than his position in the Abyss. Introduced in Enkanomiya’s Inazuma questline, he pretends to be a scholar but later exposes himself as an Abyss Lector.

His sharp mind and charm still set him apart from most Abyss beings, making him appear more conscious and intelligent than others. He later returns in Natlan during The Last Survivor of Tenochtzitoc, where he reveals details about the Anemo tribe and hints at being the Lavawalker.

Though his remarks and the Lavawalker Flower he provides strongly imply a deeper link, his true origins are unknown.

5) Liben from Liyue

Liben in-game during Marvelous Merchandise (Image via HoYoverse)

Liben is one of the few recurring NPCs in Genshin Impact, best known for his "Marvelous Merchandise" events, which usually occur at the beginning or end of a region's patches. He always appears with his trademark Slime boxes, introducing himself and providing information regarding what he's currently doing or where he is traveling.

Other than the rewards, Liben also tells us about the nation we are going to next, about their political state, and/or the happenings.

Beyond his role as a traveling merchant, players know almost nothing about his past or what drives him in this merchant business. Part of his charm is how connected he feels to the Traveler like a friend, almost as if he’s aware of our journeys across regions. Players do want to know more about his story and whether we could see him outside of the event period.

Even when Genshin Impact is always adding fresh locations or quests, its NPCs are still essential to the core world-building of it all. They blend in perfectly with the environment, but gamers would find them even more interesting with a little additional background information on their contextual history or their current whereabouts.

