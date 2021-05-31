5 most overpowered Free Fire characters in May 2021

Garena Free Fire has a vast array of characters who offer a lot of variation in the gameplay mechanics for different gameplay modes.

Selecting a strong character is essential while playing the game, since powerful selections will allow players to maximize their effort on the battlefield.

There are a few characters in Free Fire that can dominate the battlefield with their abilities. This article lists some of those overpowered characters with powerful skills in May 2021.

Who are the most overpowered characters in Free Fire?

1) DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

Drop the Beat is DJ Alok's active ability, which, at its default level, creates a 5m aura, increases ally movement speed by 10%, and restores 5 HP/s for up to five seconds.

DJ Alok's skill enhances with an increase in skill levels. He is very useful in both Clash Squad and ranked mode matches.

2) Wukong

Wukong in Free Fire

Wukong's active ability is called Camouflage. At the base level, this ability transforms the player into a bush for 10 seconds (level 1). The cooldown, however, is 300 seconds.

When the player engages in combat, the transformation stops. When an opponent is defeated, the cooldown resets.

Wukong's ability improves as he levels up. It is one of the most beneficial skills for close-range combat.

3) Skyler

Skyler's active ability is called Riptide Rhythm. In its default state, this ability generates a sonic wave that destroys five gloo walls within 50 meters. When one gloo wall is deployed, it boosts HP recovery by 4 points at first. The ability's cooldown is sixty seconds.

Skyler's abilities improve as he advances in levels.

Riptide Rhythm is advantageous for aggressive players, particularly in Clash Squad mode.

4) K (Captain Booyah)

K in Free Fire

K, a jiu-jitsu practitioner, has an active ability known as Master of All. It grants 50 EP to players. When in jiu-jitsu mode, allies within a 6m radius get a 500% increase in EP conversion rate.

When in psychological mode, the character can immediately recover 2 EP every three seconds, up to a maximum of 100 EP. The mode transition has a three-second cooldown period.

As he progresses through the stages, K's abilities only improve. He is useful for both aggressive and passive players, particularly in ranked squad mode matches.

5) Xayne

Xayne possesses an active ability known as Xtreme Encounter.

This ability, at its default level, provides the user 80 HP for a limited duration. It also enhances gloo wall and shield damage by 40%. The effects last 10 seconds and has a 150-second cooldown duration.

Xayne's ability increases with the increase in character levels.

Disclaimer: Choosing a character is a personal decision, and favoring one over the other is dependent on a player's game style.