5 most played heroes in Dota 2 The International 2023

Dota 2 The International 2023 (TI12) featured several intense matchups with meta-defining heroes. These characters rose to prominence not only in the tournament but also in ranked and unranked pubs. That said, throughout the competition, numerous pro players showcased their skills and mastery with these heroes.

The ones listed in this article were selected in a significant number of games, particularly during the Upper and Lower Bracket matches. These heroes were mostly picked due to their strong spells and mobility. Read on to learn more about the five most-picked selections in Dota 2 TI12.

Here are the five most-played heroes in Dota 2 The International 2023

1) Muerta

Official image of Muerta (Image via Dota 2)

Dota 2's latest addition, Muerta, was picked a remarkable 56 times in 150 games in The International 2023. That said, she was drafted 25 times on the main stage both in hard carry and soft support roles. Her surge in popularity during TI12 comes as a result of the buffs applied in patch 7.34.

These buffs included a damage increase in Dead Shot and Pierce the Veil. Furthermore, the Level 15 Talent Tree featured a cast range boost for Dead Shot by 100. Muerta's The Calling reduces the attack and movement speed of enemies, which was quite effective against heroes without BKB.

Due to her high pick rate in the tournament, you can expect nerfs on Muerta in the forthcoming update.

2) Grimstroke

Official image of Grimstroke (Image via Dota 2)

Grimstroke was a popular choice among support players, appearing in 48 matches during The International 2023. This is because of his Phantom's Embrace, Ink Swell, Soulbind, and strong Talent Tree buffs.

Grimstroke's Aghanim's Shard upgrade is a noteworthy feature as it heals the target for the amount of damage Ink Swell inflicts on enemies. Upon Ink Explosion, the enemy will also receive a strong dispel.

This served as one of the main reasons behind Grimstroke's excessive usage, as strong dispels along with stun is a great combo.

3) Dark Willow

Official image of Dark Willow (Image via Dota 2)

Dark Willow's Aghanim's Scepter enhances Shadow Realm and stands out as a potent Scepter upgrade. This buff allows users to stay in Shadow Realm for a short period of time and inflict bonus damage until the spell ends.

Additionally, Willow was picked 46 times by both support and carry players. If timed correctly, her Bramble Maze and Crused Crown can stun multiple enemy targets.

Several TI12 matches went into the late-game phase, allowing Willow to stand out as players usually went for Sceptor, BKB, and other damage items. Even support players opted for Scepter and went full Rambo during The International 2023 matchups.

4) Phoenix

Official image of Phoenix (Image via Dota 2)

Phoenix was drafted 42 times with a 50% win rate in The International 2023. This hero was exclusively picked by support players, primarily because of its powerful ultimate and healing potential. Sun Ray at level 4 heals for 7.75%, and with a shard, you can use it during Supernova.

Additionally, Fire Spirits can make the enemy core's laning stage miserable, with the latter losing a large chunk of attack speed and incurring damage over time. You can also use Icarus Dive to gank and escape certain death. Enemy heroes will be stunned for 2.4 seconds if level 3 Supernova is successfully used.

5) Kunkka

Official image of Kunkka (Image via Dota 2)

Kunkka was mostly played in the midlane and offlane roles during The International 2023. Players rushed Blade Mail, BKB, and Aghanim's Sceptor to increase this hero's damage output in teamfights. Coupled with that, his early-game kill potential and strong spells prompted players to use him extensively in TI12.

Kunkka's ultimate, Ghostship, upon landing on enemy heroes, applies Admiral's Rum Buff on allies and Kunkka. This buff grants them bonus movement speed and delays incoming damage. As for statistics, Kunkka was picked 42 times and has a win rate of 47.62%.