4 players who are unhappy with their FIFA 21 ratings

The FIFA 21 ratings of the top-100 players were recently announced by EA Sports. Like every year, the reveal resulted in multiple heated debates regarding the ratings that EA had messed up. Some of the most problematic updates are related to players such as Aubameyang and Pulisic, who have been given downgrades despite them having stellar individual seasons.

On the other hand, others such as Lewandowski and Lionel Messi will be content with their ratings, with the latter ending up on the number one spot for the second year running. Some players have already reacted to their in-game ratings. In this article, we look at four such footballers who are not happy with their FIFA 21 ratings.

Image Credits: ea.com

Four players who are unhappy with their FIFA 21 ratings

1. Romelu Lukaku-85

Romelu Lukaku had a stellar 2019/20 season at Inter, and ended up scoring a total of 33 goals in 50 appearances. However, this was not at all reflected in his new FIFA 21 card, which stays at 85 for the second consecutive year.

Let’s be honest fifa just mess with the ratings so we players start complaining about the game and give them more publicity... i ain’t with this sh*t. I know what i do 🤷🏿‍♂️ — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) September 11, 2020

This led to him claiming that FIFA deliberately messes up the ratings so that players respond, and they get more publicity.

2. Trent Alexander Arnold- 87

Trent has had a stupendous couple of seasons that have seen him become the best Right Back in the world, at least offensively. The fullback scored four goals this season, but has only been given a shooting stat of 66.

Reckon @trentaa98 is happy with his #FIFA21 rating? 👀



Football Focus - Saturday at 12:00 BST on @BBCOne! pic.twitter.com/9RAmDALWgF — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) September 10, 2020

While he was happy with the overall rating, the shooting stat visibly left him asking for more. He even joked that maybe EA decided to give him 66 shooting stats because that is his squad number!

3. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang- 87

Over recent years, Aubameyang has consistently proved his world-class credentials year after year, and last season was no different. The Gabon International scored a total of 29 goals in 44 appearances and led Arsenal to their 14th FA Cup victory, in addition to the recently concluded Community Shield.

Regardless, this has somehow resulted in a '-1' decrease in his overall rating, which left the forward flummoxed, as you can see in the above post.

4. Aymeric Laporte

Despite having an injury-ravaged season, Laporte has emerged in the list of top 5 Center Backs in FIFA 21. The French Center Back is rated 87, which leaves him behind only Van Dijk, Sergio Ramos, and Kalidou Koulibaly. However, he has an in-game pace of 63, which is something he isn't too happy about.

Waiting for my Finding out I have

new FIFA rating 63 pace 🥴 pic.twitter.com/XyA8OgyF3g — Aymeric Laporte (@Laporte) September 10, 2020

As you can see, he joked about it on Twitter and had a rather sad reaction to the particular stat.

There are a host of other FIFA 21 ratings fans are already complaining about, including that of Paul Pogba and Jadon Sancho. You can watch the following video for more information.