Fighting Pokemon have some iconic entries that are beloved by Pokemon fans everywhere. From Generation I all the way to the current Generation VIII, Fighting types contain popular and interesting Pokemon.

Out of all the types in Pokemon, Fighting types are tied with Ground for the most types that they can hit with super-effective damage. Fighting also has some of the highest attack of any other types in Pokemon. Overall, Fighting is an offensive type with some fantastic designs. Over the past 25 years, some have latched on as more popular than others.

5 most popular Fighting Pokemon of all time

#5 - Mankey

Image Via Pokemon

Mankey is one of the first fighting Pokemon that players come across in the original generation. What makes it even better is that players can get Low Kick with it very early on and take on Brock much easier.

The fighting monkey design of Mankey has also stuck with fans over the years, and remains a classic as time goes on.

#4 - Machamp

Advertisement

Image Via Pokemon

Another Generation I Pokemon, Machamp is one of the most iconic Fighting type Pokemon of all time, and in general. When players think of the Fighting type category, Machamp likely comes to mind for many veterans and new players alike.

His four arms and wrestler stature make him the poster child of the Fighting category. He also happens to be a fairly effective pick for battle depending on the matchup. Machamp is and will always remain as one of the most iconic Pokemon.

#3 - Blaziken

Image Via Pokemon

Advertisement

What makes Blaziken so popular is the fact that it was the first starter Pokemon with a Fighting dual type. On top of being a dual type Fire and Fighting Pokemon, Blaziken became one of the best options to use in battles, in a borderline broken way.

Because of the power and awesome design of Blaziken, the Fire and Fighting type chicken became a fan favorite, especially in the category.

#2 - Riolu

Image Via Pokemon

Riolu is the cute baby version of Lucario and it's no wonder why fans love it. Unlike the other entries on the most popular Fighting type list, Riolu is really the only super cute example.

Players also need to spend time with Riolu in game for a higher friendship in order to evolve. It's another reason fans still find the baby Pokemon so popular.

#1 - Lucario

Image Via Pokemon

Advertisement

If any Pokemon is the absolute face of Fighting types, it's Lucario. The dog like evolution of Riolu is by far the most popular on the list and it's not close. One major reason is fact that Lucario was featured heavily in the movie "Pokemon: Lucario and the Mystery of Mew."

Lucario is also featured in Smash Brothers, and has simply become one of the most popular Pokemon of all time.