Kanto is where it all started, and it still boasts some of the most popular Pokemon the franchise has ever created.

Fire-type Pokemon are often powerful and dangerous creatures. Breathing fire is no joke. The games and anime have made that clear.

While each type in Kanto is a shorter list than the overall Pokedex, fans can still pick and choose their favorites. Some Fire types are way more popular than others.

5 most popular Fire Pokemon from Kanto

#5 - Moltres

Moltres does not get as much love as the other two legendary bird Pokemon from Kanto. Zapdos and Articuno are extemely popular among legendaries. The Fire-type bird, though, is popular enough to make this list.

As a Fire-type and a legendary, it does not have too many flaws. It is a magestic phoenix, and that's why it ranks higher than some other Fire-types.

#4 - Growlithe

Growlithe is super cute and known as the Puppy Pokemon. It can still hold its own before evolving into an Arcanine. It is well-known for its relationship with Officer Jenny and the Pokemon anime's Police Force. In the games, getting a Growlithe trained and ready to evolve is one of the best moves a player can make.

#3 - Ninetales

Ninetales is just a really awe-inspiring Fire-type Pokemon. It is not a bad Pokemon to battle with and is absolutely beautiful. It has appeared in the anime a number of times and even has a separate Ice-type Alolan form. Despite being a pure Fire-type, it can learn a handful of Psychic-type moves.

#2 - Arcanine

Arcanine is a popular Pokemon overall, not just in terms of Kanto Fire-types. It also has a solid position in policing like Growlithe. Arcanine is said to have been the main Pokemon used by the armed forces of the universe during times of war.

To this day, it remains a strong competitive meta Pokemon. Fans have fond memories of Gary's Arcanine growing up, often wondering how Ash would ever come close to defeating it.

#1 - Charizard

The number one spot was a no brainer. Outside of Pikachu, Charizard may be the most popular Pokemon of all time. It is the fully evolved form of the first Pokemon many players had on their teams. It also became beloved in the anime due to its no-nonsense attitude. Charizard is an icon.