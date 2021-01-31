There are not a ton of each Pokemon typings found in Kanto, but each have their highs and lows.

Fire-type Pokemon are devastatingly powerful and have been throughout the Pokemon franchise. Everything started in Kanto and some of those creatures still stand out today.

None of the Fire-type Pokemon in Kanto are incredibly awful. There are some who could be considered underwhelming compared to the more iconic monsters, however.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 most underwhelming Fire Pokemon from Kanto

#5 - Vulpix

Tiny little Vulpix just doesn't have the goods against other Fire-type Pokemon. Thankfully, it evolves into Ninetales. Ninetales is an amazing Pokemon with a wide range of attacks available. Needing a Fire Stone to evolve isn't great. Thus, players are better off with playing Pokemon Red and getting a Growlithe to make it worth it.

#4 - Rapidash

Rapidash has solid base stats. Speed and attack are its two best features. The moveset is completely underwhelming for a Fire-type horse Pokemon. It barely learns any Fire-type moves. The coverage just isn't there either. While it can learn some Psychic-type moves, they aren't of any use in the long run.

#3 - Magmar

Magmar is a horrible defensive Pokemon with just as awful HP. While it can learn some awesome moves to take on a variety of opponents, it won't often find a chance to use them. There are many better Fire-type Pokemon to select, such as Arcanine or Charizard. In terms of similar creatures, going with Jynx or Electabuzz is a better choice.

#2 - Flareon

Flareon is probably the worst Eeveelution found in Pokemon. Even in Kanto and Generation I, it just does not stand out. Arcanine or Ninetales can do everything it can, but better. Pokemon players are much better off using a Thunder Stone or Water Stone. Evolving Eevee to Jolteon or Vaporeon is a no brainer when Flareon is the third choice.

#1 - Moltres

Moltres is a Legendary Pokemon. It is beautiful and powerful. That doesn't mean it can't be underwhelming. Compared to other Fire-types and the other Legendaries in the game, Moltres falls way short. Zapdos, Articuno, and Mewtwo are way better Legendary options, no matter how cool or strong Moltres comes off as against the rest of the Pokedex.