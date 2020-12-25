5 most popular Free Fire characters of 2020

Free Fire has some of the most diverse and unique in-game features in the esports industry. One such feature is the special characters available in the game.

Free Fire offers a plethora of in-game characters that have unique abilities. There are 35 characters in the game, and every one of them, except Nulla and Primis, has its unique powers.

Out of all these characters, a few of them are fan-favorites and are more popular than other characters in the game.

This article lists down the most popular characters in Free Fire in December 2020.

Note: This list is in the most generalized order and is not in any particular order.

Also read: Hayato vs K: Who is the better Free Fire character?

Most popular characters in Free Fire as of December 2020

#1 - DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

Advertisement

Probably the most popular and sought-after character in Free Fire is DJ Alok. He has an ability called Drop The Beat. This is an active ability that creates a 5m aura increasing the ally movement speed by 10% and restoring 5 HP per second. The effect lasts five seconds.

His ability can be maximized to level 6 using character fragments. At his highest potential, he can increase the ally movement speed by 15% and restore the HP by 5HP/s for ten seconds.

#2 - Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Chrono is the newest addition to the game and is already very popular amongst Free Fire fans. He has an active ability in Free Fire called Time Turner, which allows him to create a force field, blocking 600 damage from enemies.

Advertisement

The ability sees Chrono shooting at opponents from within the force field, while his movement speed is increased by 15% while being inside the force field.

During the activation of Chrono's skill set, allies inside the force field get 10% increased movement speed, which lasts for four seconds and has a cooldown of 50 seconds.

#3 - K(Captain Booyah)

K (Captain Booyah) in Free Fire

K is also a well-known character because of his appreciable abilities. As the character description of K reads in Free Fire, K is a professor and a jiu-jitsu expert who has an active ability called Master of All.

In the Jiu-Jitsu mode, his allies within a 6m radius get a boost of 500% in the EP conversion rate. Also, in the psychology mode, he can recover 2 EP every three seconds with up to 100 EP. However, the mode switch cooldown takes around twenty seconds.

#4 - Dasha

Advertisement

Dasha is one of the latest addition to the game's character segment and a very popular female character in Free Fire. Her abilities enable the player to reduce damage taken from falls by 30% and lessen recovery time from falls by 60%. Her ability also diminishes the rate of recoil build-up by 6% and reduces the maximum recoil by 6%.

At her maximum potential, Dasha's ability allows the player to increase reduced damage from falls by 50%, reduces recovery time from falls by 80% while also bringing down the rate of recoil build-up by 10%, and decreasing the maximum recoil by 10%.

#5 - Hayato

Hayato's ability in Free Fire

Hayato is also a well-liked character in Free Fire, and he is mostly known for his defensive abilities.

As Hayato's character description says, he is a legendary samurai with a passive ability called Bushido. His skill set can increase the armor penetration by 7.5%, with every 10% decrease in maximum HP. However, once leveled up to 6, with every 10% decrease in maximum HP, the armor penetration will increase by 10%.

Also read: UnGraduate: Real name, country, Free Fire ID, stats, and more

Note: This copy reflects the writer's personal views, and what may seem better to someone may not necessarily be the same to another.