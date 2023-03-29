Magic: The Gathering’s upcoming March of the Machine expansion is to be released in April 2023, and several very interesting cards have been revealed for it. This offering will wrap up the current MTG storyline, and fans will see what Elesh Norn’s next plans are. The multi-versal invasion continues in this expansion, and this means one will witness some phenomenal cards come into play.

Additionally, certain very familiar faces that were corrupted by the Phyrexian are going to come back. This is just the beginning of Magic: The Gathering’s spoilers for the March of the Machine expansion. Fans can look forward to classic reprints (Multiverse Legends), awesome alternate art cards, and so much more to be part of the expansion. That said, here are the five most powerful cards revealed for the March of the Machine set.

Top ovepowered cards revealed for March of the Machine in Magic: The Gathering

5) Zurgo and Ojutai

Zurgo and Ojutai

Mana value: 2URW

2URW Type: Legendary Creature - Orc Dragon

Legendary Creature - Orc Dragon Rarity: Mythic Rare

Mythic Rare Keywords: Flying, haste

Flying, haste Stats: 4 Power, 4 Toughness

4 Power, 4 Toughness First ability: Zurgo and Ojutai has hexproof as long as it entered the battlefield in the current turn.

Zurgo and Ojutai has hexproof as long as it entered the battlefield in the current turn. Second ability: Whenever one or more Dragons you control deal combat damage to a player or battle, look at the top three cards in your library. Put one of them into your hand and the rest on the bottom of your library in any order. You may return one of those Dragons to its owner.

Zurgo and Ojutai in Magic: The Gathering (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

What a wild Magic: The Gathering card! This card combines two popular creatures, Zurgo and Ojutai, into one entity. As long as the beast makes its entry on the current turn, it will have hexproof. Since the creature has flying/haste as well, it’s an intense combatant. You put the item in your hand after it deals damage and return it to your possession. this will allow you to deal damage again on the next turn. This card offers non-stop value.

4) Realmbreaker, the Invasion Tree

Realmbreaker, the Invasion Tree

Mana Value: 3

3 Type: Legendary Artifact

Legendary Artifact Rarity: Rare

Rare First ability: 2, tap: Target opponent mills three cards. Put a land card from their graveyard onto the battlefield under your control. It gains an ability that's been described as; “If this land would leave the battlefield, exile it instead of putting it anywhere else.”

2, tap: Target opponent mills three cards. Put a land card from their graveyard onto the battlefield under your control. It gains an ability that's been described as; “If this land would leave the battlefield, exile it instead of putting it anywhere else.” Second ability: 10, tap, sacrifice Realmbreaker, the Invasion Tree: Search your library for any number of Praetor cards, put them onto the battlefield, then shuffle.

Realmbreaker, the Invasion Tree in Magic: The Gathering (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

The ultimate weapon of the Phyrexians does not disappoint. This item is Elesh Norn’s trump card in Magic: The Gathering. Stealing lands from your opponent has no downsides, and then pulling all of your Praetors and putting them into play is extremely effective — this card is ridiculously strong. March of the Machine is going to allow players to do some ridiculous things in Standard and Commander.

3) Etali, Primal Conqueror/Etali, Primal Sickness

Etali, Primal Conqueror

Mana value: 5RR

5RR Type: Legendary Creature - Elder Dinosaur

Legendary Creature - Elder Dinosaur Rarity: Rare

Rare Keywords: Trample

Trample Stats: 7 Power, 7 Toughness

7 Power, 7 Toughness First ability: When Etali, Primal Conqueror enters the battlefield, each player exiles cards from the top of their library until they exile a non-land card. You may cast any number of spells from among the non-land cards exiled this way without paying their mana costs.

When Etali, Primal Conqueror enters the battlefield, each player exiles cards from the top of their library until they exile a non-land card. You may cast any number of spells from among the non-land cards exiled this way without paying their mana costs. Second ability: 9P: Transform Etali; activate only as a sorcery.

Etali, Primal Conqueror and Etali, Primal Sickness in Magic: The Gathering (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Etali is a classic red dragon that allows players to cast spells without paying mana costs, which was incredible. This new version is just as good, but you can transform it into an indestructible, trampling 11/11 beast of devastation. This Magic: The Gathering creature also essentially has Infect so you can one-shot people with him.

2) Polukranos Reborn

Polukranos Reborn

Mana Value: GGG

GGG Type: Legendary Creature - Hydra

Legendary Creature - Hydra Rarity: Rare

Rare Keyword: Reach

Reach Stats: 4 Power, 5 Toughness

4 Power, 5 Toughness First Ability: 6P: Transform Polukranos Reborn; activate only as a sorcery.

Polukranos Reborn and Polukranos, Engine of Ruin in Magic: The Gathering (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Polukranos Reborn is a new version of the classic Theros Hydra, and this item can transform into a Phyrexian Hydra! It becomes a 6/6 creature with Reach and Lifelink. Then, whenever it or another non-token Hydra you control dies, you make a 3/3 green/white Phyrexian Hydra with Reach, along with a 3/3 green/white Phyrexian Hydra with Lifelink.

It reminds me a great deal of the Wurmcoil Engine, only for Hydras. This is a potentially overpowered card — if you like Hydra decks, that is. It’s coming soon in March of the Machine.

1) Elesh Norn/The Argent Etchings

Elesh Norn

Mana Value: 2WW

2WW Type: Legendary creature - Phyrexian Praetor

Legendary creature - Phyrexian Praetor Rarity: Mythic Rare

Mythic Rare Keyword: Vigilance

Vigilance First Ability: Whenever a source an opponent controls deals damage to you or a permanent you control, that source’s controller loses 2 Life unless they pay 1.

Whenever a source an opponent controls deals damage to you or a permanent you control, that source’s controller loses 2 Life unless they pay 1. Second Ability: 2W, Sacrifice three other creatures: Exile Elesh Norn, then return it to the battlefield transformed under its owner’s control. Activate only as a sorcery.

Elesh Norn and The Argent Etchings in Magic: The Gathering (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Naturally, Elesh Norn will play a huge part in the March of the Machine expansion in Magic: The Gathering. She transforms into a Saga, which can then turn back into her, so you can keep repeating the loop. She also features the new Incubate ability; the Incubators can transform for 2 Mana. Depending on the number next to Incubate, this card will feature +1/+1 counters. In this case, she creates five Incubators, which will come in with two counters.

She also offers your creatures +1/+1 and double strike for a turn, and her final power destroys all permanents except for artifacts, lands, and Phyrexians. She then returns to her normal form. What can I say? I adore this Magic: The Gathering card. I can see her being incredibly useful in control decks.

Magic: The Gathering’s March of the Machine expansion releases on April 21, 2023, and with it will come new card types, abilities, and so much more.

