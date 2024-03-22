5 PS5 indie games that you should try out in April 2024

Indie games are generally much smaller in length as they have a smaller budget to work with. However, this gives their developers the freedom to try out new and creative things. Many titles in the genre have managed to captivate players with their innovative gameplay mechanics and world designs.

If you own a PS5 and are looking for an offbeat indie game to try, then you’ve come to the right place. This article lists a few innovative indie games that will surely blow your mind.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

5 innovative PS5 Indie games that will give you a gala time in 2024

1) What Remains of Edith Finch

An emotional first-person indie game that takes only 2-3 hours to complete (Image via Giant Sparrow)

What Remains of Edith Finch is a first-person story-driven exploration game. In this title, your player character, named Edith, explores the secrets of her childhood home. The storyline is emotional, as she eventually discovers the horrible deaths of her grandparents and aunts.

At its core, it’s a first-person exploration game that involves simple interactions with items. The title is filled with mysteries that’ll make you eager to find out what’s around the next corner of the house.

The mystery murder plot takes many twists and turn. It’s a heartfelt journey that takes only a few hours to complete, but in the end, What Remains of Edith Finch will bring out wonder, excitement, and tears from you.

2) Outer Wilds

An offbeat space exploration title (Image via Annapurna Interactive)

If you’re looking for a space adventure, then you’ll love Outer Wilds. This is an open-world space adventure where your player character finds himself trapped in a solar-system consisting of five planets. As the new recruit, it’s up to you now to find the mystery and remains of an ancient race that once lived in that solar system.

It’s an open-ended adventure in the truest sense as there are no markers to tell you where to go next. Which part of the solar system you want to venture next is up to you. The game is about finding clues of what remains of the ancient race as much as it is about open-world exploration and survival.

3) Hades

Choose Hades for an offbeat rouge-like adventure (Image via Supergiant games)

With Hades you’ll get one of the best rogue-like action game ever created. You play as Zagreus, and the goal is to play the entire game without dying once. Once you die, the progress resets. Each time you die, you’ll be able to upgrade your weapons, get new abilities form the Greek gods themselves, and come back even stronger.

There are lots of weapons that you can choose for your player character in Hades, plenty of underworld dialogues that can be discovered, and plenty of cosmetic items lying around in the game world. It’s a unique Indie game that’ll never leave you bored as there is something fresh and unique to try every time you die.

4) Sifu

Pick Sifu for some high-octane fun (Image via H2 Interactive)

Sifu is a must-play, it is one of the best Kung-Fu action games ever made. The game’s combat is mostly about learning how to block opponents and counter punch. However, there are so many environmental elements and combos that can be used. Boss fights are hard and unforgiving, giving you a real sense of achievement every time you win one.

Be prepared for rough fights, as your enemies will be against you with weapons. But, what’s unique about the game is that each time you die, you become older and wiser. Try Sifu if you are looking for some adrenaline pumping high-octane action.

5) Disco Elysium

Find the inner Sherlock in you (Image via ZA/UM)

Lastly, we have Dicso Elysium – an RPG that has some of the most unique storytelling ever made in video game history. The storyline starts off simply with the dicovery of a dead body, and your goal is to find out what happened.

It’s a detective adventure, where you get to choose what sort of detective you want to be. There are different class of characters like the Thinker, Sensitive, and Physical, as well as the option to create your own class.

If you choose to create your own character, then there are so many options to choose from. For example, you can make yourself physically powerful, which will give you the option to intimidate your suspects and force clues out of them. Overall, there is so much going on in terms of character development in Disco Elysium.

We hope you enjoyed the list of indie games presented to you. Which of the above-mentioned indie games are you looking forward to try in 2024? Let us know in the comments below.

