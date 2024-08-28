5 racing games expected in 2024 for iOS devices

Gaming on iOS devices has never been more exciting than it is now. Apple has increased its efforts to deliver some powerful mobile gaming capabilities. The company demonstrated how an iPhone could run console-level games like Resident Evil Village, but that was just the beginning. More console titles have since launched for iOS devices.

One hotly anticipated game to be released soon is Need for Speed Mobile. And more racing games will be launched in the next few months, so fans of the genre have much to look forward to.

Here are five racing games that will soon launch for iOS devices.

Note: This list is in no particular order.

List of upcoming racing games for iOS

1) Racing Master

Racing Master (Image via NetEase Games)

Release: Global launch by the end of 2024

Racing Master delivers real-time simulation and has been in beta testing since 2023. It is now out of this phase, so we expect it to be released by the end of 2024.

This racing game will have realistic visuals, physics-based game mechanics, and fantastic audio performance to deliver a real-life experience. It will also have over 100 fully customizable vehicles, including those from Lamborghini and Nissan.

2) Need For Speed Mobile

Need for Speed (Image via Electronic Arts)

Release: Global launch in Autumn 2024

This multiplayer racing title is set in an open-world city called Heat Bay. The game is developed on Unreal Engine 4 and will feature some of the visuals and gameplay style found in Need for Speed Unbound.

Need For Speed Mobile will also have real-time events for you to participate in, including multiplayer races, police chases, and more. Players will also be provided with the option to exit their vehicles at certain moments to interact with others.

3) Project Racer

Project Racer (Image via UNO Games)

Release: Global launch will probably happen by the end of 2024

Project Racer is another racing title that aims to deliver a realistic experience. To achieve this, UNO Games developed a physics-based simulation, so expect the cars to interact with environmental elements like ice patches, bumpy roads, and grass.

It will also have a definitive career mode, and you will be able to advance through by participating in specific races. The game went through some play tests early this year on Android, and if everything goes well, expect it to be released on both iOS and Android later this year.

4) CarX Street

CarX Street (Image via CarX Technologies)

Release: August 29, 2024

CarX Street is a PC and console-level title coming to iOS devices soon. The game was developed with CarX technology, which is a proprietary physics-based car simulation technique, so expect high-speed chases, adrenaline-pumping action, and an extremely great performance.

You will find a variety of vehicle options, and they can be custom-tuned for an even better racing experience. Join the StreetNET racing network to win exciting races and rise above other players.

5) Hill Climb Racing 3

Hill Climb Racing 2 (Image via Fingersoft)

Release: Global launch by the end of 2024 or early 2025

This OG racing game has been under development for a few years and was originally supposed to launch in 2023. However, it went through some delays and will be released on iOS devices soon.

Hill Climb Racing 3 will have a ton of characters to choose from, and they will be highly customizable. Expect more details as we move closer to its release date.

