5 rarest Free Fire emotes as of May 2021

Free Fire has a wide variety of emotes (gestures) that can be used to communicate with teammates and other players in-game.

Players can buy these emotes or obtain them via events or bundles. This article lists some of the rarest emotes in Free Fire as of May 2021.

Note: The Free Fire emotes in this article are not listed in any particular order or ranking.

What are the rarest Free Fire emotes in May 2021?

#1 - Flowers of Love (Rose emote)

The Flowers of Love emote was released as part of the Valentine's Day Top Up Special event in 2019. Players were required to top up 500 diamonds to obtain the emote.

Using this emote, the character can make a beautiful gesture with a rose in its hands.

#2 - Doggie

The Doggie emote was introduced at the Emote Party game in 2019). It is a wonderful emote in which the player can celebrate and dance with a puppy.

The Doggie emote was accessible on international servers at launch, but it took a while for it to arrive on the Indian server.

#3 - LOL

The LOL emote in Free Fire

The LOL emote is one of the coolest and most unique emotes in Free Fire.

It is a fun and cheerful emote that players can use in the lobby to communicate with their friends.

#4 - Push-up

The Push-Up emote in free Fire (Image via Pronation/YouTube)

The Push-up emote was available as a reward in the Elite Pass tiers (Elite Pass Season 9) during the Bomb Squad Elite Pass Season.

When the emote is played, the character will start doing planche push-ups.

#5 - FFWC Throne

The FFWC Throne emote in Free Fire

The FFWC Throne emote is one of the best emotes in Free Fire. It was last seen on a special event offer a few months ago.

The emote creates a golden throne on which the player can sit.

Disclaimer: The rarity of these emotes is listed according to widespread speculation and discussion in the Free Fire community. The emotes listed here may or may not be rare for all players.

