5 best Free Fire emotes of all time (updated)

In-game emotes can be purchased in Free Fire along with other items such as pets and characters. Emotes encourage players to engage in a fun and interactive way with one another.

There are several emotes available in Free Fire via events, bundles, or in Elite Pass. All of them are engaging and entertaining while interacting with other players.

This article will share an updated list of some of the best emotes in Free Fire to date.

Note: This subjective list is not in any particular order or ranking.

What are the best emotes in Free Fire?

#1 - Flowers of Love (Rose emote)

The Flowers of Love emote was released as part of the Valentine's Day Top Up Special event (2019), which required players to top up 500 diamonds to obtain it.

Characters make a beautiful gesture with a rose in their hands when the emote plays.

#2 - FFWC Throne

The FFWC Throne emote in Free Fire

The FFWC Throne emote is one of the best emotes in the game. It is also rare because of its cost. It last appeared a few months ago in a special offer event.

When played, the emote displays a golden throne out of thin air where the player sits down with a king-like gesture.

#3 - Pirate's Flag

Pirate's Flag emote in Free Fire (Image via Pronation/YouTube)

During the Pirate Top Up event, the Pirate's Flag emote was added. To receive this emote, players need to spend 500 diamonds.

The player slams a pirate flag on the ground as part of the emote animation. It is one of Free Fire's most iconic and rare emotes.

#4 - LOL

The LOL emote is one of the most sought-after emotes in Free Fire. It is one of the most popular emotes that players use in the lobby to engage with friends and teammates.

Even now, it is one of the most iconic emotes in the game. The LOL emote a humorous and cheerful emote that players can use in the lobby.

#5 - Tea Time

Tea Time emote in Free Fire

The Tea Time emote first appeared as a grand prize in the dual wheel spin event. The event required several diamond spins, so only a smaller portion of Free Fire players own this emote. It is one of the best emotes with a long animation duration.

When this emote is played, players sit on a chair and mimic drinking a cup of tea.

