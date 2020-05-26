Fortnite Rarest Skins (Image Credit: Dexerto)

Fortnite is well-known for its dazzling set of cosmetics, weapon skins and emotes. Season 1 of the game brought some OG skins into the game but those skins weren’t as impressive as the skins are today. Hpwever, they certainly reduced the monotonous gameplay and offered a different outlook to the players.

This cosmetic idea combined with the creative and innovative ideas of Epic Games produced astonishing results for Fortnite. The new developments attracted a lot more people to the game. Later, the developers introduced weapon and vehicles skins as well.

With a wide selection of skins in the Fortnite game, players are often spoilt for choice when they pick their favourite. Here, we try and take a look at five of the rarest skins.

List of the 5 rarest skins in Fortnite

#5 Ghoul Trooper

Ghoul Trooper Outfit in Fortnite (Image Courtesy: Wallpaper Cave)

The Ghoul Trooper skin was released on October 26, 2017. One of the 'epic rarity' skins, this was launched while keeping in mind the Halloween festival. This skin has two colour variants to it - the usual blue, and a pink version. The pink style was offered to the players who bought the skin back in 2017, during its initial release.

#4 Aerial Assault Trooper

Aerial Assault Trooper in Fortnite (Image Credit: Fortnite Skins)

Aerial Assault Trooper was available for purchase during Season 1 of Fortnite and was inspired by the Spitfire character from Fortnite: Save the World mode. This is a rare skin and has a fighter jet pilot vibe to it. The skin is really neat and well-crafted to suit the timeworn taste of the skin.

#3 Black Knight

Black Knight in Fortnite (Image Courtesy: Epic Games)

Black Knight is a classic legendary rarity skin. This skin is a part of Fort Knights, which was a part of the Season 2 battle pass. This outfit looks very fearsome and intimidating. This was the first legendary skin to be showcased in the Season 2 battle pass. However, it came to the item store in 2019.

#2 Recon Expert

Recon Expert in Fortnite (Image Courtesy: PicsArt)

Recon Expert is a Season 1 exclusive and is also arguably the rarest skin in the game. The character model was inspired by Banshee from Fortnite: Save the World mode. This is a 'rare' rarity skin and also has a simple outlook to it. This skin is for people who don’t like fancy skins in the game.

#1 Renegade Raider

Renegade Raider in Fortnite (Image Courtesy: Wallpaper Cave)

Renegade Raider is also a Season 1 exclusive outfit and it was inspired by the Headhunter character from Fortnite: Save the World mode. This is a 'rare' rarity skin and one of the oldest skins in the game. Very few players have this skin in their inventory, which makes it one of the rarest skins in the game.

Notably, Fortnite Season 1 skins won’t be coming back in the item store, and that is why the skins are so rare in the game.

