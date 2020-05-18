Fortnite: Is the Aerial Assault Trooper outfit skin coming back?

Aerial Assault Trooper in Fortnite (Courtesy: Epic Games)

Fortnite has been out since 2017, and it has seen the rise of many great players. Since its inception, the game has seen a number of significant changes.

On its release on 26th September 2017, Fortnite had a minimal number of skins. These looked shabby and under-polished compared to the ones available in the game today. However, back in the day, these were cool customisable changes that Epic Games made to make the default character look more interesting and appealing to the players.

Switch back to the current generation of skins and weapon skins in Fortnite. They look awesome compared to the older ones. You have laser beams and sci-fi style outfits to traditional Wukong themed outfits as well!

Also read: Fortnite: New Vix Skins Price and Review

However, there are quite a number of players who played the Fortnite game since Season 1. These players have been loyal to the game the day and have earned rare collectables against their names.

Players began showing off their old and rare outfits in-game. It wasn't about the beauty of the skins, it was about the value that these outfits had in them. The Aerial Assault Trooper is one of the rarest skins in Fortnite as not many people own it.

Now comes the Big Billion Dollar Question.

Is the 'Aerial Assault Trooper' outfit skin coming back in the Fortnite store?

Aerial Assault Trooper in-Game (Courtesy: Imgur)

Unfortunately, the answer is no. The Aerial Assault Trooper skin is not coming back to the Fortnite store. A lot of old skins were retouched after requests from the community. But Epic Games has since decided that it would not bring back the Season 1 outfits.

Many players love to collect Fortnite skins rather than playing the game. For these players it's bad news as they won't be able to complete their collection of skins in the game.

Advertisement

However, on Reddit, few old players are willing to trade the Aerial Assault Trooper in exchange for some other skins. You can exchange your skins as well to obtain the rare Aerial Assault Trooper Outfit.

You may also like: From Savage to Ravaged: How Fortnite ruined the Pump Shotgun?