Fortnite Season 2|Chapter 2

Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 2 has a top-secret theme that has a ton of new cosmetics and agents like Brutus, Maya, TNTina, Skye, Midas and many others. It features a war between two enigmatic factions - Ghost and Shadow.

These factions fight between themselves to bring peace to the island. Chapter 2 introduced some major changes in the Fortnite arena. A special agent is present in the agency. Players need to kill the special agent before they are going to be rewarded with a vault key and a special agent exclusive gun.

The new Fortnite battle pass features a lot of challenges and missions. Chapter 3 is just around the corner, and players are grinding their last share of XP to level up the battle pass and earn rewards.

In this regard, one of the Midas' missions is fairly difficult to complete. In the said mission, you have to visit the Agency, Hayman and Greasy Graves in a single match.

Also read: Where to find golden pipe wrenches in Fortnite

Where is Greasy Grove in Fortnite?

Greasy Grove

Most Fortnite players might find it difficult to locate Greasy Grove in the game. But we have done the work for you. Let us read on to find out where Greasy Grove is to be found in the game.

Greasy Grove is situated between the Holly Hedges and Weeping Woods. If you go towards the west part of the forest, you would find an old tomato head and burger head. It is the exact location of Greasy Grove.

Players are recommended to visit the Agency and take the chopper, visit the Hayman and then come to the forest of Weeping Woods for the completion of their mission.

Advertisement

Additionally, Fortnite Chapter 3 leaks and speculations are out right now. The new chapter of the game looks like a water animal and 'Aqua-man'-themed lobby that would also feature female henchmen.

Meanwhile, Chapter 2 has been extended. When the new Fortnite update goes live, we might be able to see the resurrection of the game's casual player base.