Fortnite: How to get the Agent Peely banana skin

Agent Peely Skin in Fortnite

Fortnite as a video game has come a long way since its release. The free-to-play multiplayer popularized the battle royale genre of games and many developers have been inspired by that concept, rolling out several exciting titles in the process. In fact, developers have also been releasing several amazing updates to make the gamers' experience more enriching.

Fortnite wasn’t only popular because of the inclusion of the battle royale genre. It has a fantastic and stunning range of skins and cosmetics, which pave the way for a revolution in the video game industry. These features range from trendy funny emotes to fictional characters like Deadpool and Thanos making appearances.

Fortnite had a few special virtual guest performances in the past as well such as Marshmellow, Travis Scott’s Astronomical and the new addition of party royale mode in the game. In this mode, players can queue up to see guest performances while they can also relax in the game.

Fortnite And Travis Scott Present: Astronomical

This virtual concert experience is something that is exclusive to Fortnite and adds to the game's glamour quotient. Apart from the sizzling skins and other items in the game, the other main attraction that Fortnite provides is its memes.

There are a lot of meme skins in Fortnite, one of which is the Agent Peely skin, who is a hilarious representation of the famous ‘James Bond’ character. Its character line is, ‘He's got a license to peel’ which is a classic parody of a James bond movie.

Agent Peely in Fortnite: The formal banana skin

Agent Peely in Fortnite

The classic Peely skin was shown in the trailer of Season 2. Later, Peely turned into a spy for resonating himself with the current theme of top-secret factions.

Agent Peely is the only agent this season which doesn’t have its exclusive set of missions to complete. The skin features a wild and cute looking banana with a set of smirky eyes, with the character wearing a tuxedo similar to James Bond.

Agent Peely is a rare skin which can also join the Ghost or Shadow faction according to the choices of the player and based on the current top-secret theme that is prevailing in Fortnite.

He can also be a golden agent and be completely golden in colour. He can be obtained by buying the current battle pass and unlocking its rewards. The skin costs 950 V-Bucks.

