Fortnite Survival Specialist outfit: Skin Price and Review

Survival Specialist outfit in Fortnite

Fortnite has one of the most gorgeous looking cosmetics in the game. The unique range of outfits and emotes in the game is truly impressive.

With the recent leaks of ‘FireMonkey’, we came to know that soon there would be outfits of the famous YouTuber and Streamer ‘Ninja’ along with their emotes.

You can look for the Ninja Outfit and emote in the Fortnite store right now. After that leak by Fire Monkey, Epic Games introduced its classic range of popular skins that included ‘Ninja’ and ‘Loserfruit’.

With these recent changes, it is safe to assume that the content creators in Fortnite might get new skins added to the game. This is a great way of expanding the skin lines and attaching them to a brand value, which increases the overall value of the outfit.

Apart from these changes, the Fortnite daily store also holds a very unique skin called the Survival Specialist Skin.

Review of Fortnite Survival Specialist Skin

The Survival Specialist Skin in Fortnite aws released in Season 1. Since then, it has appeared several times in the store. The skin has a rarity to it and has a price of 1,200 V-bucks.

This outfit has cyberpunk vibes to it. The splash of dark tones in the outfit makes it outstanding. The cap of the Survival Specialist Skin in Fortnite also features a 'shoot here' logo that looks quite cool. Overall, the skin is a really neat looking masterpiece.

Survival Specialist in Fortnite (Image Courtesy: Reddit)

The outfit ‘Survival Specialist’ in Fortnite was inspired by a character called ‘Headhunter’ in Fortnite: Save the World mode.

Fortnite has truly diversified its skin range and has come a long way from its original skin lines