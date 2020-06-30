5 rarest skins in Fortnite

The rarest skins available in Fortnite

As far as battle royale games go, Fortnite is the most dynamic when it comes to releasing new equipment and skins. While that gives gamers an opportunity to collect multiple skins that they like, the downside is that many of these skins end up being available only a couple of times, that too for short periods.

This doesn’t allow Fortnite players to figuratively “buy them all”, and hence, some skins end up being rarer than others. These rare skins are generally difficult to acquire because of their availability, and have certain specific features that make them attractive in the first place.

In this article, we will look at the five rarest skins in Fortnite:

Credit: pinterest.com

5. The Renegade Raider: Only recently, we told you about the new molten version of the Renegade Raider skin, called The Blaze, which is soon to be released in Fortnite.

The reason this skin is so rare is that it was only available way back in Season 1, and it is only the oldest of gamers who might be proud owners of this! It is one of the easiest skins to recognise, and if you are found using it in Fortnite, other gamers will surely know that you are an old, experienced gamer.

Credit: somagnes.com

4. The Deadpool skin: The Deadpool skin was available for some time, and players had to complete a few challenges related to his yacht, floaties and other equipment. But the skin has not yet returned, and chances are it won’t, considering the new DC character that Fortnite has introduced in Fortnite (read: Aquaman).

The Deadpool skin is one of the most sought after, which is because of very obvious reasons, and ever since Deadpool’s collaboration ended, users have no way of acquiring this special skin! You can see our article on the same here.

Credit: theindependant.com

3. The Reaper: Like the Deadpool skin, the Reaper is utterly difficult to acquire, which is because it is seldom available, and even when it was, users had to make it to Tier 100 of the Season 3 battle pass rewards.

Regardless, The Reaper is based on Keanu Reeves’ John Wick movie character, and once you know that, you know why it is one of the most sought after, and because of its less availability, so rare!

Credit: pinterest.com

2. The Merry Marauder: As far as rare skins are concerned, the Merry Marauder is one of the rarest that you cannot get your hands on! It is a holiday-themed gingerbread man skin which was only available for a brief period during Christmas 2017!

It might be one of the most sought after on this list, but it is one of the rarest, no doubt!

Credit: fortniteskins.net

1. The Black Knight: If you had any doubt about the Black Knight being chosen as the rarest skin in this list, you shouldn’t. The skin was easier to get than some of the others on this list, and when it was released for a short period in Season 2, one had to get past Tier 70 in order to get it.

What makes the skin so unique is that it is one of the easiest-to-recognise skins in Fortnite, and if you walk around using it, people would realise that you are an old, skilled player who must not be messed with!

On sheer impressiveness alone, the Black Knight skin is the best one on this list.