5 reasons why Genshin Impact 5.8 is a big update for lore fans

Genshin Impact's version 5.8 is about to bring a major wave of revelations and long-awaited lore developments. From hidden regions finally being explored to old mysteries being resurfaced, HoYoverse is setting the stage for something big with this version. Version 5.8 is expected to go beyond regular content updates, offering new details about Teyvat’s story. It will shed light on long-unclear characters, regions, and events, making it a key update for lore-focused players.

Ad

On that note, this article lists five major revelations expected from v5.8 that should help fans get a much clearer picture of the game's lore.

5 major lore revelations in Genshin Impact's version 5.8

1) The Mare Jivari finally resurfaces

A look at the Mare Jivari in the version 5.8 trailer "Sunspray Summer Resort" (Image via HoYoverse)

Known as a silent wasteland shrouded in mystery, the Mare Jivari has long stood as one of Genshin Impact’s most hidden and lore-rich regions. Buried in the western reaches of Teyvat towards Natlan, this abyss-tainted region vanished decades before the game’s main story.

Ad

Trending

With the release of the upcoming version, the long-awaited Mare Jivari returns to the narrative, bringing renewed focus to the history of Teyvat. We will get to know more about the legends of the Mare Jivari, the Phoenix totem, the cursed sea of flames, and the battle that turned the land to ash.

This was the battleground for Natlan’s warriors 500 years ago, a site haunted by a giant dark creature the size of a mountain, and the last resting place of many adventurers. Even Stanley, an adventurer from Mondsadt, had died in this land.

Ad

Abyss-related threats are surfacing again, and characters like Enjou are actively investigating the Mare Jivari. This region may offer important clues about Teyvat’s past and the Abyss Order’s true intentions.

2) The Bakunawa and ancient monsters of the deep

Bakunawa in the version trailer (Image via HoYoverse)

The Bakunawa is finally stepping out of obscurity, with new story clues breathing life into this ancient beast’s legacy. First mentioned in the Festering Fang quest, the Bakunawa is now revealed as a massive serpent once battled by the Wanderer’s Troupe in the Mare Jivari.

Ad

Parts of the Bakunawa’s body were used to carve a mysterious Runestone, which Sucrose confirms is connected to Mondstadt’s early history. The Bakunawa stands out as a likely creation of Rhinedottir, Albedo’s creator, and a Khaenri’ah figure. It is said to be immortal and able to regrow limbs.

The name Bakunawa draws from Philippine myth, where it’s known as a moon-eating serpent responsible for eclipses and natural disasters. In Genshin Impact's version 5.8, the Bakunawa links Mondstadt, Natlan, and the Abyss through its history and origin.

Ad

3) Bennett’s mysterious origin in Genshin Impact is finally coming to light

Bennett's constellation seen in Mare Jivari (Image via HoYoverse)

Bennett’s origins have always been unclear since the beginning of Genshin Impact. Raised by the Adventurers' Guild in Mondstadt and known for his constant misfortune, his past was never fully explored.

Ad

His constellation, Rota Calamitas, is tied directly to the Mare Jivari. His Windblume Festival poem also references the area, suggesting a personal connection. These clues point toward the Mare Jivari not only as a location, but as a possible origin point for Bennett himself as well as his birth parents.

Genshin Impact's version 5.8 may piece together Bennett’s story, possibly linking him to the origins of the Mare Jivari.

4) Enjou's possible return in Genshin Impact's version 5.8

Ad

Enjou as "Sanka" in Natlan (Image via HoYoverse)

Abyss Lector Enjou is returning to Natlan in v5.8, and he's up to his old tricks. This version will mark his third major appearance, after Enkanomiya and the Three Realms event in Inazuma. Unlike most Abyss enemies, Enjou is curious, charismatic, and obsessed with the history of Teyvat.

Ad

In previous versions, he’s been seen investigating the Mare Jivari and the mythical “Turnfire” used by the Scions of the Canopy. He traversed the land under an alias, "Sanka," as he dealt with Natlan's warriors and adventurers, as well as local children, to gather information.

Enjou’s calm and non-hostile approach reveals that some Abyss monsters may have independent wills, offering a rare look into their inner structure. His focus on the Mare Jivari hints at its importance to the Abyss, possibly tied to the Bakunawa or the old technology of the dragons. His growing role may shape future Abyss storylines.

Ad

5) Venti's ties to the Mare Jivari

Venti may not be front and center in version 5.8, but his connection to the Wanderer’s Troupe, who once faced the Bakunawa in the Mare Jivari, links him to the unfolding events. As one of Teyvat’s oldest beings, he likely remembers their legacy and the relics they left behind.

With the Mare Jivari and Natlan stirring, Venti may return with new insights into Teyvat’s past. His knowledge of the cataclysms, of Rhinedottir, and even the Abyss, makes him one of the few characters capable of guiding the Traveler through this complex history.

Ad

It’s unclear how much Venti will reveal in 5.8, but lore fans should keep an eye on him. He’s always known more than he lets on.

Genshin Impact's version 5.8 is offering major story developments through the return of Mare Jivari, the Bakunawa’s origin, Enjou’s involvement, and hints about Bennett’s past. These elements suggest that key pieces of Teyvat’s history are finally coming together, especially with the upcoming region of Nod-Krai in future versions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kriti Jamwal Kriti Jamwal is a Gaming and Esports writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on gacha titles like Genshin Impact, Honkai Star Rail, and Zenless Zone Zero. She holds a BA (Hons) degree in French, which sharpened her skills in analyzing narrative structure, world-building, and interactive storytelling across video games.



Her passion for gaming began with Genshin Impact during the pandemic, and she has since expanded her interest to include titles across the HoYoverse and beyond. Kriti is particularly drawn to games with layered lore and philosophical undertones, often exploring how game design reflects larger existential themes.



Outside of work, she enjoys reading French literature, learning new languages, and exploring the philosophies of nihilism and absurdism. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.