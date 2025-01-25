5 reasons why you should play Doom (2016) in 2025

Doom (2016) was the fourth mainline entry into the franchise and also a soft reboot. The game received rave reviews from critics and audiences alike for its refined focus on fast-paced gameplay. It essentially revitalized the FPS franchise, and the devs continued its momentum with Eternal.

However, as the game approaches its ninth anniversary on May 12, 2016, players might be wondering if it is still worth playing or not.

To answer that question, yes, Doom (2016) is still worth playing, and this article lists five reasons why you should dive into it.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

5 reasons why Doom (2016) is still worth playing in 2025

1) A fresh coat of paint on the classic formula

A fun and engaging gameplay loop (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

The game is a strong return to form after Doom 3's divisive survival horror direction left the franchise on thin strings for some time. Its core philosophy is about engaging the enemy head-on, trying to constantly move around the arena, and hip-fire your weapons to deal damage to numerous demons.

A major component that encourages this aggressive behavior is the new Glory Kill mechanic. Shoot your enemies enough and they will get staggered, allowing you to swoop in and trigger an execution animation where you tear off their limbs and brutalize them with it. Executing Glory Kills gives you health, encouraging you to confront your enemies head-on.

2) Unique locales

Slay demons in a variety of distinct locations (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

The single-player campaign of the soft reboot takes place in a variety of locations. Each location has its themes, look and feel. The game starts with you waking in the United Aerospace Corporation's (UAC) Mars facility. Its sandy outsides and orange-brownish atmosphere make for a dull, drab, and grim environment that fits right in with its demon invaders.

You then also get accustomed to Hell. Its nightmarish stone structures, yellowish tones, and demonic signs escalate the horror of your enemies. While the game maintains its hellish color tone, the few vivid color highlights in terms of its enemies and demonic signatures make for unique visuals.

3) An impeccable soundtrack

Rip and Tear to the tune of a headbanging soundtrack by Mick Gordon (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

When it comes to music, Doom has always been a frontrunner. The 1993 techno-metal soundtrack composed by Bobby Prince is still memorable for many players, symbolized by its iconic theme track. And Mick Gordon did not disappoint with his continuation in the 2016 title.

The game's post-industrial, synth-rock djent soundtrack provides an incredible gut-punch to the gameplay and the overall experience of the title. Its amazing games like 'Rip and Tear' and 'At Doom's Gate' fill the players up with adrenaline, as they desecrate one demon after another to complete the quest of the titular slayer.

4) A variety of weapons to engage with

Utilize each weapon to fulfill your quest (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Doom (2016) has some of the most satisfying gunplay ever. Whether it be trying to accurately take down demons with the weak but reliable Pistol, or blowing them apart with the super shotgun, there are a variety of weapons waiting for use.

There are a total of eight weapons you acquire throughout the game, namely, pistol, shotgun, super shotgun, heavy assault rifle, chaingun, plasma rifle, gauss cannon, and rocket launcher. Each one has its unique caveats and advantages. Players can also add mods to these weapons, which can also be upgraded throughout the campaign.

5) A good refresher on the new Doom lore

The Dark Ages is the anticipated follow-up to Doom Eternal (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

The latest game in the soft-reboot trilogy, Doom: The Dark Ages is a prequel that tells the events before the 2016 game. Dark Ages takes place in a techno-medieval, continuing the green armored slayer's battle against the forces of Hell. Since the game connects to Doom (2016), developer id Software will have written the story regarding the latter game.

Playing or revisiting the 2016 soft-reboot will give players a refresher on the story and the lore of the overall universe, which can help them understand both the series' future with Doom Eternal, and provide some context for its past with the upcoming Dark Ages entry.

To summarize this article, the Doom soft-reboot is a must-play for players wanting FPS arena shooters that give an updated adaptation of a classic run-and-gun formula.

