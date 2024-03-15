5 reasons to play The Evil Within in 2024

There are many reasons to play The Evil Within in 2024. Initially released in 2014, The Evil Within is a classic survival horror game developed and published by Bethesda and directed by Shinji Mikami, the same brain behind masterpieces such as Resident Evil 4. Upon its release, the title received praise for its horror elements and survival gameplay.

If you are in search of some horror in your games, here are some compelling reasons to consider delving into The Evil Within in 2024.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

The Evil Within in 2024: Why you should play the game

1) Horror elements

The Evil Within in 2024: Witness a blend of psychological horror and nightmarish landscapes (Image via Bethesda)

The Evil Within utilizes a combination of disturbing imagery, unsettling enemies, and environmental storytelling to deliver its horror. It has some of the scariest horror elements in video games, such as paths and levels with disembodied heads, gore, and more anxiety-inducing threats.

There are many parts of The Evil Within that demonstrate Shinji Mikami's creative imagination. Expect a true edge-of-the-seat experience with this game, as it constantly puts you in uncomfortable situations.

2) A strong story full of mystery

The gripping narrative is one of the reasons you should play The Evil Within in 2024 (Image via Bethesda)

The Evil Within's story delves deep into themes of trauma, loss, and the fragility of the human psyche. You play a detective named Sebastian Castellanos as he investigates a mental hospital massacre. However, the narrative takes a horrifying turn as the hospital transforms into a land filled with gruesome monsters known as The Haunted.

The Evil Within's story offers an insight into the characters’ emotions, dread, isolation, and subconscious. Unraveling the mysteries by reading notes, solving puzzles, and facing enemies is as fun as it is scary.

3) Influence of the original Resident Evil

Some boss encounters and horror elements will remind players of the Resident Evil franchise (Image via Bethesda)

The Evil Within stays true to the core elements of the survival horror genre, such as resource scarcity and oppressive environments, which made Resident Evil so successful. The focus on survival and the constant feeling of being outmatched is present in a way that is captivating and exciting.

While later Resident Evil entries have embraced a more action-oriented approach, Evil Within is a game that retains the sense of dread and isolation found in early titles in the franchise.

4) Survival and stealth elements

Survive and carefully approach combat using stealth (Image via Bethesda)

Unlike the more action-oriented approach of Resident Evil Village, The Evil Within in 2024 provides a classic survival horror experience. Healing and ammunition are scarce in the game, forcing you to carefully choose whether to battle a monster or stealthily avoid it.

The game discourages recklessness. Combat feels risky as a group of enemies can easily overwhelm you. While powerful weapons exist, their ammo is often difficult to obtain. This means you have to preserve them for difficult boss battles.

This focus on resource scarcity never lets you feel too powerful against your enemies and enables strategic decision-making, emphasizing the core survival horror aspect of the game.

5) Challenging boss battles

Exploding barrels and the environment become your allies against bosses (Image via Bethesda)

The boss battles in The Evil Within provide some of the best survival horror combat experiences. While the constant scarcity of resources builds tension, boss encounters require you to spend them in an attempt to overcome a massive challenge.

The Evil Within offers great visuals and music in its boss battles. The fights introduce new mechanics that disrupt the usual flow of the game and require quick adaptation. However, victory is possible through strategic positioning, adapting to a boss' unique mechanics, and using the arena to your advantage.

While the graphics may not be cutting edge by today’s standards, The Evil Within in 2024 stands as a solid choice if you are looking for a survival horror game.