5 reasons why players should pick Chrono in Free Fire's Ranked mode

Free Fire is one of the most engaging mobile games on the market, second in popularity to PUBG Mobile. The game is unique and distinct because of the addition of characters and pets.

Chrono - one of the most powerful characters, is likely to be one of the best to use for the Ranked mode in Free Fire. The Ranked mode matches in Free Fire are a game mode where players can push ranks in tiers.

This article lists some reasons why Chrono should be used to push ranks in the Ranked mode in Free Fire.

Why should players pick Chrono for Free Fire's Ranked mode?

#1 Chrono's ability

Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono has an active ability called Time-Turner.

At his base level, Chrono can create a force field that can block 600 damage from enemies. He can also shoot at opponents from inside the force field, while the movement speed increases by 15%.

Allies within the force field also get a 10% increase in movement speed. The effects last four seconds and have a cooldown period of 50 seconds.

#2 Useful skill combos

Chrono can be used for making beneficial skill combos for both aggressive as well as passive players. Chrono can be combined with the skill of Kelly's sprinting speed, Jota's Sustained Raids, and Shirou's tagging and armor-penetrating ability. Together, this combo can be very advantageous while pushing ranks in Free Fire.

#3 Best for aggressive players

Chrono is a great option for aggressive players as it dispenses a force field that blocks damage. Hence, players can rush to their opponents directly without worrying about the damage taken. The force field will block a significant amount of damage for the players when they are inside it. Also, players can shoot enemies from inside the force field.

#4 Instant emergency shelter

While rushing, players may find it difficult to place and use gloo walls. It also obstructs the view of the player as well as that of the enemy. During some situations, players may not have gloo walls. Chrono's ability comes into action during these times when he creates instant protections for teammates from which players can shoot at enemies.

#5 Helping teammates

The Time-Turner ability of Chrono also helps teammates during squad rank pushing in Free Fire. Chrono's allies inside the force field get additional increment in the movement speed and damage protection from enemies outside the force field.