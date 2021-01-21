Chrono vs Jai in Free Fire: Which character is better for Clash Squad?

Free Fire is one of the most famous battle royale games in the world, having reached unparalleled heights in the gaming industry in the last few years.

Much of its success can be credited to the exclusive in-game features and the monthly updates that developers often introduced in the game.

This article compares two of the most popular characters in Free Fire - Chrono and Jai - to see which one of them is a better choice for the Clash Squad mode in the game.

Assessing the abilities of Chrono and Jai in Free Fire

Chrono's ability - Time Turner

Chrono in Free Fire

As per his in-game description, Chrono is a bounty hunter from another universe, with an active ability called Time Turner.

At his base level, he can create a force field that can block 600 damage from enemies. He can also shoot at opponents from inside the force field, while the movement speed increases by 15%.

Allies within the force field also get a 10% increase in movement speed. The effects last four seconds and have a cooldown period of 50 seconds.

When Chrono is maximized to level 6, his movement speed increases by 30%, and the allies' movement speed increases by 15%. All these effects last for 15 seconds. with a cooldown period of 40 seconds.

Jai's ability - Raging Reload

Jai in Free Fire

As his character description states, Jai is a decorated SWAT commander who has a passive ability called Raging Reload.

His ability allows him to automatically reload a gun's magazine by 30% after knocking down an opponent. However, this reloading capability is limited to guns that fall under the AR, Pistol, SMG and SG classes.

At his maximum potential, the maximum magazine reloading capacity is 45%, allowing the player to engage in quick gunfights and intense battles.

Comparison: Who is better for Clash Squad?

Both Chrono and Jai are fantastic characters to use in Garena Free Fire.

Chrono has an incredible power to simultaneously defend and assault opponents while also getting a boost in movement speed.

Meanwhile, Jai can reload weapons quicker, an ability that is very beneficial for an aggressive player on the battlefield.

In terms of versatility and simplicity of use, however, Chrono is the better choice for the Clash Squad mode in Free Fire.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.