5 things to know about out Diablo II: Resurrected's ongoing free trial for Xbox

Xbox players, heads up. The remaster of Diablo II, the beloved Blizzard action RPG from the 2000s, can be played for free on Xbox platforms. Titled 'Diablo II: Resurrected,' this 2021 update brought the classic to modern consoles and PCs with updated visuals.

Currently, the game is free to play on Xbox consoles, i.e. Xbox One, Series X and Series S. Players interested in trying out this acclaimed isometric dungeon crawler can do so this week. Here's everything players need to know about it and the related trial.

Diablo II: Resurrected free trial is live on Xbox

5) The trial lasts a week

Play one of the most iconic RPGs for free for a week (Image via Blizzard)

The free trial began on March 15 and it will continue until March 21. During this period, players can access the Xbox store and download the game.

Even if players end up missing out on the game throughout most of the week, there's enough time to beat the trial.

4) Players have limited time to make the most out of their gameplay

This will likely come as a disappointment to many, but the Diablo II: Resurrected trial can only be played for three hours. This has been perceived as a bizarre decision by the developer.

Considering this is a looter RPG with tons of replay value, 3 hours is definitely not enough to see what the game has to offer. However, it at least gives players an idea of what to expect with the full game should they choose to purchase it.

3) It includes a DLC expansion

The 'Lord of Destruction' expansion pack is included in the game as well. This DLC added two new classes to the game: the Assassin and the Druid.

There are also new areas (via a brand new fifth act), new items, new recipes, new weapons and so on. The plot follows the protagonist's adventures after defeating Diablo. They are summoned to Mount Arreat, which is under attack by Baal and his army.

2) There's multiplayer too

Cause chaos with Classes possessing powerful attacks and spells (Image via Blizzard)

For the short duration that the trial period lasts, players can team up with their friends. Up to 8 players can cause havoc in the world of Sanctuary.

However, Xbox Live Gold is required to be able to play online with friends. Any progress made in solo or co-op mode can be carried over after the full purchase.

1) Diablo II still is one of the best in the genre

It's no secret that Diablo II is still considered to be one of the all-time greats, despite its age. It holds a special place in many gamers' hearts, not just due to nostalgia, but also since it was an improvement in every way over the first game. It was also one of the first major looter RPGs in the scene that did many things right, from the many balanced classes and great combat to the moody atmosphere and gameplay.

The remaster introduces new visuals (including 3D assets), enhanced audio, and smoother gameplay at 60 FPS (for the consoles).

