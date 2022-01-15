5 celebrities who have tried their hand at Twitch streaming

Twitch streaming has taken off in popularity with mainstream audiences of late, especially with the onset of the pandemic rendering many people at home.

Over the course of its life, the platform has seen many celebrities try their hand at streaming - some stayed for the long run while others bowed out soon after. This listicle will talk about five celebrities from across the globe who have attempted Twitch streaming, with varying levels of success.

Note: This list is unranked and numbered for the purpose of organization.

Which celebrities are Twitch streamers?

1) Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez - AOC

In 2020, American politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made a sudden appearance on Twitch. In what was termed one of the biggest debut streams on the platform, she played several streams of Among Us alongside various other popular content creators.

Since January 29, 2021, however, the politician has been absent from the platform. Her account, which was created on March 24, 2020, currently has over 1 million followers. She played 9.4 hours of Among Us on stream during her short stint on the site.

2) Neymar - neymarjr

Brazilian professional footballer Neymar first tried Twitch in 2020, streaming several times over two years. His most recent stream was on May 27, 2021, where he was live for less than two hours with around 20k viewers.

Neymar mainly played Counter-Strike: Global Offensive during his Twitch streams, occasionally branching out to play other games. He has around 1.6 million followers on the platform and easily racked up more than 20k viewers per stream.

3) Mike Shinoda - OfficialMikeShinoda

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda frequently streams on the Amazon-owned streaming platform, mostly under the 'Music' category. He recently went viral on the platform, starring in a clip which involved the host not recognizing him.

Currently, Mike Shinoda's account has around 170k followers. He has anywhere between 1k and 3k viewers per livestream and has streamed for almost 760 hours. Besides making music live on stream, Shinoda has also streamed games like Animal Crossing, Valorant and Among Us.

4) Snoop Dogg - Doggydogg20

Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., popularly known by his stage name Snoop Dogg, streams one or two times every week. He has often gone viral on the platform from the seemingly never-ending technical difficulties he experiences, including accidentally starting his stream or keeping himself unknowingly muted.

Snoop Dogg has around 600k followers on the platform and streams to around 1k viewers. His most-streamed game is Madden NFL 20, but he has explored a variety of other titles.

5) deadmau5 - deadmau5

Joel Thomas Zimmerman, known as deadmau5, occasionally streams on the platform. He has clips dating from over five years ago present on his channel, having started streaming since his account was created on September 14, 2014.

Also Read Article Continues below

deadmau5's streams are either him sitting in front of a camera and speaking to his viewers, or having an aerial camera setup in his music production room while he works on music. He does, however, play games on stream, having over 1.3k hours of streaming time logged into PUBG: Battlegrounds.

Edited by Saman