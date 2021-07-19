When does Madden Mobile 22 come out?

Madden 22 has been officially announced by EA and there is a plethora of information about the game's console versions. However, not everyone owns or wants a console, an online subscription service, or has dedicated wifi to throw some touchdowns.

Some are perfectly happy to boot up Madden on their mobile devices. However, while Madden 22's console versions have received a lot of attention in the last month, EA has been tight-lipped about its mobile product this year.

There is no official acknowledgement of a formal Madden 22 release on mobile. However, that does not mean there will not be a new version of Madden this year. Madden Mobile YouTubers have done some digging and have potentially uncovered a possible release date.

According to Madden Mobile Myth, in the Madden Max Calendar, there is a countdown to something.

While nothing has been confirmed by EA, the countdown ends around the release of Madden 22 on console. August 29, 2021 is when the coundown concludes. Madden 22 releases to the public on August 20, 2021 on consoles, so the countdown ends close enough for the release of the "normal" game to make sense for a mobile version to launch.

When Madden 22 Mobile's release is likely to occur

The timing also makes more sense when looking at the Madden launch from EA's perspective. Many of the features of the game are expected to be in both the mobile version and the console version. It does not make sense to release the game before the console release date because that could backfire on console sales.

If the mobile version is released on the same day as the console versions, it will be drowned out by the "big brother" product. However, if the mobile version comes out a little later than the console version of the game, they can have their own separate attention on the product.

Also, nine days after the initial release, the hype for football will be at a near-zenith but coming down for the console versions of Madden 22, allowing for a double-dip.

That said, EA has to walk a tight line because if it releases the game too late, it will be drowned out by the launch of the regular season of the NFL in mid-September. All in all, August 29 is the perfect time to give Madden 22 mobile its own spotlight without getting lost in either Madden 22's release or the regular season or showing too much of Madden 22's features before the console release.

Once again, this is purely speculation as EA has not officially confirmed anything. When they do, keep an eye on Sportskeeda for the latest developments.

