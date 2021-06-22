Will Madden 22 be available on Xbox One?

Madden 22 is only about two months away. It is expected to be the first true next-gen Madden, as Madden 21 received only a few tweaks in an update months after release.

This will be the first game built to embrace next-gen capabilities on Xbox Series X and PS5. However, it's no secret that next-gen consoles are as scarce as water in a desert. Will those still stuck on last-gen hardware have the opportunity to partake in the Madden 22 festivities?

According to Gamestop, Madden 22 will be available on both PS4 and Xbox One. In all, Gamestop has listings for Madden 22 to be released on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

Will Madden 22 work on every Xbox One and Playstation 4 console?

For those players still rocking the original Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles, they should be fairly confident that the game will run without issues. Historically, Madden games have been supported by older consoles longer than any other game franchise. That pattern is expected to continue.

Deep Dive into Franchise Improvements coming to #Madden22:



☑️ Franchise Staff

☑️ Talent Trees

☑️ Weekly Strategy

☑️ Season Engine & More! pic.twitter.com/DSfRoEgwvI — Madden NFL 22 (@EAMaddenNFL) June 22, 2021

That said, personal experience has shown that cross-gen games have had more troubles during this transition than from Xbox 360 to Xbox One, and from the original Xbox to Xbox 360. Outriders was almost unplayable out of the box on last-gen hardware and Cyberpunk 2077 had some serious bugs.

This is not to say that Madden 22 is guaranteed to have big problems out of the box, but there's some risk for those using the oldest of the last-gen consoles. However, those who have Xbox One X or PS4 Pro consoles should feel much more optimistic about their experience with the game later this summer.

Madden 22 prices

One advantage of buying the last-gen versions is the price. Gamestop has the game listed for $59.99 for Xbox One and PS4. The Xbox Series X and PS5 versions are listed at $69.99. The additional ten dollars could entice some gamers to stick with the last-gen versions.

The game will also have an MVP version listed at $99.00 for all consoles. This version throws in some extra bonuses in the MUT mode. Lastly, the game has a Dynasty edition listed at $119.00 for all consoles. This is the ultimate version and comes with the most MUT packs and content.

The best option for those on a budget

EA Sports

For those sticking to a budget, we recommend renting the game using Gamefly or checking out EA Play for a demo to try out the new features using Gamefly and then going back to buy it later in the season. Madden games tend to depreciate quickly. For example, Madden 21 is $19.99 right now, according to Gamestop's website.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha