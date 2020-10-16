How to play offense in Madden 21

Now more than ever, the NFL is an offensive league. That certainly translates over to Madden 21 at times too. Teams continue scoring with very little of the defensive effort shining through.

When your opponent in Madden starts lighting things up driving down the field, you are going to want to retaliate. Don't get stuck with a lack of offensive skills and knowledge. Being able to keep up offensively is extremely important in this game.

Playing offense well in Madden 21

Learn defense

It may seem a bit ironic, but one of the best ways to play offensive in Madden 21 is to understand the defense. If you are a solid defensive player, you will be able to point out the schemes being used against you. This will allow for proper hot routes, audibles, and generally dicing up of the defense on the other side of the field. Start with the simple defense in the Skills Trainer such as Cover 2 and Cover 3. Then move on to other difficult defensive reads.

Know your offense

Just like learning the defensive plays, knowing your Madden 21 offense is important. Study the playbook from front to back. Understand what players are on your team and what they excel at. If you have a running back who is better off catching passes, utilize him that way. If your QB doesn't have the arm strength to throw down field, don't try a streak route or Hail Mary on every play.

Play smart

This might seem kind of broad, but in Madden 21, using your intelligence is important. This includes knowing when to give up on a play. Slide with your QB, head out of bounds, or throw the ball away. Being able to tell when a play is busted will prevent loss of yards or worse a turnover.

Playing smart also means using other aspects of the game well. Are you ahead with just a couple minutes left in the game? Run the ball and let the clock wind down. Don't start throwing incomplete passes, giving the opponent a chance to come back. Kick a field goal when it counts. Take a knee or spike the ball.

Understand the basics

Understanding the basics of Madden 21 is pretty self-explanatory, but may be the most important aspect. There are different controls for different offensive positions. Learn how to low pass, high pass, bullet pass, and touch pass. Pump fake and scrambling are important QB features. RB players can hurdle, juke, and spin.

WR can strafe and make different kinds of catches. There are aggressive catches for ball control battles with a defender. There is the Run After Catch button which will set the WR up for a continued sprint towards the end zone. There is even a possession catch which helps the WR ensure the ball is kept under control and the play is made without anything flashy. How to do all of this can be found in the Madden 21 control options.