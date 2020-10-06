Top 5 defensive playbooks in Madden 21

Madden 21 brings a brand new style of play, but with a ton of familiarity. The teams are who they have always been, the players are on their old or new team, and rookies are ready to become stars. The big difference this year however, is the versatility when it comes to playbooks. Madden 21's defensive playbooks allow for much more range across the various teams. We take a look at the five best defensive playbooks in Madden 21.

Best Madden 21 defensive playbooks

#5 – New York Jets

The New York Jets have a wonderfully versatile defensive playbook in Madden 21. It is actually quite surprising. The playbook has the option of 3-4 and 4-3. Make sure the personnel match up if using this with a different team though. Additionally, the outstanding Nickel 3-3-5 Will is available for those easily noticed passing formations.

#4 – Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens' Madden 21 defensive playbook is not a strong one overall, but against the run, can be dangerous. It has multiple 3-4 formations and the 4-4 split. The NFL itself is very pass heavy, but some of the more popular teams and offensive playbooks focus on the run in Madden 21. Stack up the line with this playbook and shut it down.

#3 – Green Bay Packers

The 3-4 Odd and Dollar make the Green Bay Packers a very popular defensive playbook choice in Madden 21. The Green Bay Packers defensive allows for plenty of coverage on the field. It is a very versatile playbook. The run and pass can be easily defended with the Green Bay playbook.

#2 – Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs playbook is the best 3-4 playbook in Madden 21. It actually does have a 4-3 option as well, though. The team itself has the personnel to play both packages. Using this with another team, however, could be costly. Make sure that the players are able to handle all of the variety that this defensive playbook brings.

#1 – San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers defensive playbook in Madden 21 is one of the more popular defenses. The 4-3 playbook is great for teams with fast defensive ends. It also offers a variety of other formations that are great for generating pressure. 46 Bear Normal and 5-2 are some of those formations that can end a play rather quickly. This is the best defensive playbook in the game overall.