Top 5 offensive playbooks in Madden 21 

Each year, a new Madden game brings an exciting American football challenge. There is a new cover athlete and there are new rookies to turn into superstars. Over the last few decades, Madden has gradually developed into one of the most anticipated sports titles of the year.

Madden 21 is no different. It brings a new football experience to players. As the years go by, though, teams change. A dominant team from last year could very well fall off the following season. The best offensive playbooks for Madden 21 though, aren't that much of a surprise.

5 best Madden 21 offensive playbooks

#5 – San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers were Super Bowl contenders in 2020. They have maintained some of that near-championship roster and brought their playbook to Madden 21. This offensive playbook is built for those players who love to run, but don't mind slinging the ball downfield at times. With a vast amount of run heavy sets, play action passes will be easily executed.

#4 – Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens are set to have one of the more dynamic offenses for years to come. Madden 21 cover athlete Lamar Jackson sets the standard for this playbook. That means it works extremely well with a mobile quarterback. The Ravens offensive playbook is loaded with Read Option Plays. This allows that speedy QB to take off or hand the ball to the running back, making a fool out of the defense.

#3 – New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints offensive playbook is the best passing playbook in Madden 21. If your team is lacking in the running department, this is the playbook that works best. On the contrary to that, if you have a solid running game plan, starting off with the pass will open up the field for that running back to pick up some yards.

#2 – New England Patriots

The New England Patriots have been a dominating franchise for nearly 20 years. Tom Brady may have left to Tampa Bay, but that hasn't stopped the Patriots from continuing in their ways. In Madden 21, their playbook is a wonderful mix of pass and run. It allows players to utilize a wide range of personnel while throwing short passes, and surprising later with longer unexpected ones.

#1 – Las Vegas Raiders

The Oakland Raiders have officially moved to Las Vegas. Madden 21 is the first edition of the game that the Las Vegas Raiders will appear in. Their offensive playbook is a favorite among hardcore competitive Madden players. It has multiple formations that can truly fit any offensive style you want to play. Not just that, it boasts some of the best overall running packages in the entire game as well.

