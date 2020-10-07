How to hurdle in Madden 21

Madden 21 brings a brand new year of spectacular football simulation. Some things have changed, while other things have stayed the same. Players have retired, switched teams, or are brand new to the league. Some teams have new names, such as the Las Vegas Raiders and the Washington Football Team.

One thing that hasn't really changed though, is the controls. Madden 21 has some new functions, but the base controls that have been found in Madden throughout the years remain the same. Players will still press the same buttons on their controller of choice to run, pass, select a play, and more.

Hurdling in Madden 21

(Image Credit: Electronic Arts)

A hurdle is when a player simply jumps over another and continues to run. Doing so in Madden 21 is easy. When controlling a player on offensive, who has the ball, press Triangle on a PlayStation controller and Y on an Xbox controller. This will cause the controlled player to leap into the air, trying to hurdle over a defender to keep the play alive.

Another method is known as the “jurdle.” This is a combination of the words juke and hurdle. A juke is when a player does a bit of a stutter step of sorts in order to make the defender think he is going one way, but actually goes another. A jurdle is done when pressing the hurdle button along with flicking the left stick to either side. It doesn't jump the same, but it may cause the defender some serious problems.

The main thing to remember when performing one of the hurdle methods is to do so with a sense of responsibility. Timing is essential. A hurdle can be the difference between continuing the play for more yards or being driven to the turf and injured. Hurdling also makes the ball handler more open to fumbling. Jumping over defenders can make for some great plays, but can also be detrimental if done without enough thought.