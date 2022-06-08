5 serene city-builder games to relax with in 2022

The city-builder genre is generally quite complex, and serene city-builders are often perceived as defeating the whole purpose. Most mainstream city builders allow gamers to build their dream cities right down to every tiny detail. This inadvertently means that the number of variables that must be paid attention to tends to pile up as the city grows in scale.

Traffic, power supply, infrastructure, and supply chains all become quite complex to manage, but that is what most fans of the genre sign up for. On the other hand, many gamers like Yours Truly prefer a more relaxing, uncluttered experience that isn't overwhelming.

With the goal of unwinding, below are five titles that release the inner builder but in a laid-back manner.

Serene city-builder games to relax with in 2022

5) Townscaper

Townscaper isn't a game as much as it is a virtual toy. It's a kind of digital Lego set for building gorgeous, pastel-colored villages as cozy or as sprawling as your imagination desires.

The game sticks to the basics without any complex infrastructure or traffic and power management. Pick a color from your palette and plop down the house blocks on the irregular grid to see how Townscaper's underlying algorithm automatically converts them into quaint little houses, arches, bridges, and stairways.

With no restrictions, the game provides a sandbox-like experience that lets players express themselves freely. The minimalist gameplay and design of Townscaper just add to its tranquil vibe and make it a serene city-builder to relax with.

4) Islanders

A bite-sized civilization builder, Islanders transports players to lonely, empty islands and allows them to build up a city as they see fit. The low poly art style complements the minimalist design and forms a clear distinction between buildings and the land.

Developed by a small team of three, this serene city-builder promises endless procedurally-generated islands and a rewarding style of gameplay. Each building requires specific other structures around it while being away from others. Paying attention to these nuances increases the score obtained, and a greater score allows more buildings to be placed.

Planning such combinations while keeping in mind the restrictions of geography is the challenge. Islanders is a beautiful example of intent in design.

3) Cloud Gardens

Most post-apocalyptic settings lead to violence, grit, and gore. Cloud Gardens abandons the sweat and tears generally linked with the theme to focus on the revitalization of nature in abandoned spaces.

A series of puzzle box dioramas, each scene presents a small corner of the wasteland that can be anything from an abandoned car park to a rooftop. Players must dip into their ever-expanding stockpile of seed varieties and plant them across the debris till no trace of the old world remains.

With a clean lo-fi art style and soothing ambient music, this serene city-builder provides a zen-like experience for some laid-back gardening. The game also boasts a sandbox mode, while the multi-chaptered campaign tasks players with finding a balance between organic and inorganic placements.

2) Dorfromantik

Another serene city-builder to relax with is Dorfromantik, which loosely translates to "village romanticization." This award-winning tile placement strategy and puzzle game transports players to an idyllic countryside. Players are given a stack of hexagonal tiles, and the goal is to figure out where each fits perfectly.

Each tile is procedurally generated, and if placed in the right spot, they reward multiple bonus tiles. However, the game continues just the same, even if players choose to create their own landscapes.

Its lack of time or building constraints makes it an ideal therapeutic game for players who want to relax. There is something charming about pastel-colored houses and farms with a loosely stroked, uneven edge, making Dorfromantik really appealing.

1) Shores of Loci

For VR users looking for a serene city-builder to relax with, MikTeeve's Shores of Loci is the answer. This otherworldly 3D adventure is set in surreal landscapes with fantastic backdrops and guarantees a jaw-dropping experience.

The game is less of a city-builder and more of a puzzle, where players could be piecing together anything from a single house to a neighborhood. A multidimensional story sees giants and villagers taking players' help to reclaim their land and rebuild their cities.

There is no wrong way to play or no rush to finish, and each of your creations can be shared.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you like your city builders complicated ? Yes No 0 votes so far