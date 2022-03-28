5 streamers who were given the shock of their lives on stream

Live streaming and content creation pose a set of dangers that are infinitely wide as one never knows what might happen on an average day as a streamer. Viewers might often feel helpless as they are forced to be the spectators in so many situations, as they are unable to help despite their best intentions.

Read about five such incidents in this article and see how your favorite creator got his socks knocked off while he was live.

Streamers who had the worst shocks during a live stream

5)NepentheZ

NepentheZ is a popular FIFA YouTuber and streamer. One of the biggest scares for his fans was in 2015, when the streamer started choking on a piece of food. He was casually streaming until he suddenly appeared to feel very uncomfortable.

Thankfully, he was able to spit out the stuck piece of food and laughed off the incident.

4) therhys

This RuneScape enthusiast got a little too happy after clearing an important level and had a full blown heart attack as he celebrated the same. It was later found that the streamer had gone hungry that day, causing him to pass out in the adrenaline rush of clearing the level.

He soon recovered but was definitely hesitant when it came to streaming for quite some time for health reasons.

3) Sara Kate

Sara Kate and her cat are some of the most popular Twitch duos, but her feline partner went rogue on her once and attacked the streamer. Sara had just started a stream and her cat was sitting on top of her chair as she tried to go for a kiss and the cat jabbed her straight in the eye.

After receiving proper treatment for the eye, Sara Kate returned to Twitch and viewers continue to enjoy her and her cat's antics, to this day.

2) W2S

With the extreme challenges this creator takes up, his viewers are surprised there's only one such incident surrounding him.

While streaming a rooftop football challenge, where he was supposed to grab a ball and perform a trick on a slanted roof, the creator lost his footing and was unable to grab onto anything for support. He sustained severe injuries from his fall into the gravel after hitting the hood of the car.

1) Tfue

An incident that could have resulted in devastating news for the FaZe Clan fans, Tfue and FaZe Kay had a collision, with Kay behind the wheel of his car, while Tfue was on his skateboard. The latter was skateboarding on a blind turn from where Kay's car emerged and crashed into the Fortnite star. This was one of Tfue's first IRL streams.

Miraculously, he was thrown into a clump of bushes and sustained no major injuries despite a massive collision.

Edited by Mayank Shete