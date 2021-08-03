5 streamers who leaked personal information online

Streaming is currently one of the trickiest professions because streamers present their content to a live audience with little-to-no oversight. With other live broadcasts like sports and talk shows, there is always a minor delay in the feed reserved for oversight by the airing network. But streamers don't have those resources. Hence, there is no room to edit out any slip-ups, and nothing misses the keen eye of a loving fan.

Oftentimes, streamers have accidentally leaked personal information on air. Some of the faux pas could have been dangerous had the individual not taken prompt action afterward. For streamers who didn't correct the error, the respective fanbase was more or less kind.

Some of the notable streamers who leaked personal information online

5) PewDiePie

PewDiePie likes to experiment with the games he plays on his stream. During one such experimental stream, he decided to play Call of Duty Warzone for the first time. While entering his credentials to create the account, the game displayed his email address to his massive audience.

This is a feature in Warzone where the email address is displayed on the screen the first time a player engages with the game. Other streamers like Pokimane and Tfue have also been victims of this feature.

4) Valkyrae

Valkyrae, being one of the most prominent female streamers, has seen her fair share of creepy and obsessive fans. In one unfortunate incident, her home address was leaked by some stalkers. This forced her and her housemates, Pokimane, xChocoBars, and Starsmitten, to relocate to different locations.

Before living with her fellow female streamers, Valkyrae used to live in the 100 Thieves house. She is currently a co-owner of the organization. However, she took the moving opportunity to get her own place.

3) Pokimane

Pokimane had more than one incident where she accidentally leaked personal information on stream. Like PewDiePie, Pokimane left her personal email on display during her first stream of Warzone. However, on another occasion, she accidentally leaked her credit card information.

Her card information was accidentally leaked by Fedmyster, who had a chest camera strapped on. Luckily for Pokimane, she did not face too much damage due to prompt action by the credit card service provider.

2) xQc

Where there's drama, there's xQc. The French-Canadian streamer accidentally leaked his personal information on stream multiple times. His most commonly leaked personal information is his IP address.

Server issues seem to be the reason xQc's IP address gets leaked. On multiple occasions, when xQc's server runs slow, he opens up the task manager to check the issue, thereby displaying his IP.

1) Tfue

Tfue takes the top spot on this list because the information he leaked was not his own. During a goodwill charity stream organized by MrBeast, Tfue leaked MrBeast's phone number and the secret code for participation in the group chat.

This was obviously reckless on Tfue's part, and he was called out for it by multiple streamers, including Ninja.

The internet has been kind about these slip-ups for the most part, but that doesn't take away from the fact that any of those scenarios could have snowballed into something problematic and potentially dangerous.

