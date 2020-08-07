5 streamers who left Fortnite for Call of Duty

In the past, we have talked about streamers who recently left Fortnite for other games. Of late, quite a few Fortnite Content Creators and gamers have complained about some basic issues.

SypherPK, in particular, recently compared Fortnite with other Battle Royale games and outlined the issues that Epic Games needs to fix.

At the same time, other issues such as delays with content release and ‘clickbait updates’ have also left fans frustrated. Further, with viable substitutes such as the free-to-play COD: Warzone available, streamers are being encouraged to leave Fortnite, once and for all. In this article, we look at 5 streamers who partially or fully quit playing Fortnite for COD.

Streamers who left Fortnite for COD

CourageJD

Jack ‘Courage’ Dunlop was one of the oldest Fortnite streamers around. He rose to prominence because of Fortnite, but reached what he called a ‘Saturation point’ with the game. After dawdling with the game for weeks, he finally announced that he was quitting, once and for all.

His YouTube account has over 2.5 million subscribers, and he mostly posts COD related content, nowadays. He moved over from Twitch in 2019, and might return to the game in the future.

Cloakzy

Cloakzy is another prominent former Fortnite player who has quit the game. According to Twitchtracker.com, he last played Fortnite back on the 17th of June. Nowadays, he mostly streams COD, and has around 2.1 million followers on Twitch.

Further, he has more than a million subscribers on YouTube, and is very active on both the platforms.

Shroud

When it comes to sheer shooting skills and being ruthless, no one does it better than Shroud. However, as the game progressed and building and editing skills became more important, Shroud found it difficult to keep up.

Nowadays, he is active on YouTube, and streams content related to games such as COD, Valorant and Escape from Tarkov. As of today, his YouTube account has 6.38 million subscribers.

Tfue

Tfue is another notable Fortnite player who has seems to be leaning towards taking a break from the game.

According to Twitchtracker.com, he last streamed Fortnite on 22nd July, and was streaming COD: Modern Warfare on the 6th of August, which was merely days ago.

Regardless, his recent affinity for breaks has worried his fans, and to calm them down, he posted the following on Twitter:

No I didn’t quit Fortnite I just think the game is super unfair atm and wanted to take a break — Tfue (@TTfue) May 20, 2020

As you can see, despite recent breaks, he hasn’t quit Fortnite, and we will get to see him play the game in the future as well, albeit less regularly.

SypherPK

Well, this one was telegraphed. SypherPK in the past has talked about Fortnite’s issues on more than one occasion. And now it seems that he has had enough.

If not, he is at least closer than he has ever been to quitting the game.

Towards the end of last month, he posted the following on Twitter:

I've been thinking about this a ton but starting tomorrow my main focus on stream is going to be Warzone. I Will still play Fortnite to record daily Youtube content but during these few weeks while we wait for cars it's going to be pretty minimal.



Time to become a beast. 👹 — SypherPK (@SypherPK) July 25, 2020

Of course, while he still sometimes streams Fortnite apart from the YouTube videos, his main focus has indeed been on COD: Modern Warfare.