Top 5 streamers who quit Fortnite for another game

There was a time when Fortnite Battle Royale was the only thing that the streaming industry was interested in.

Not only did the sandbox title introduce something fun and new to the shooter genre, but it was exciting enough to have become one of the most-watched games in esports history.

However, gone are the days when Fortnite had sole dominance on Twitch and YouTube. The game is not as fun as it once was, and many professional gamers felt that Epic Games’ handling of the in-game issues in Fortnite led to its sharp decline in popularity.

But it wasn’t only the average player base who left the shooter for another game. There were a lot of popular streamers who took part in the exodus.

In our list today, we will be talking about five of the most influential video game personalities who left Fortnite for another title.

#1. Michael ‘Shroud’ Grzesiek

Image Credits: Esports Junkie

Much like the usual suspects ‘Ninja’, ‘SypherPK’, and ‘Dr.DisRespect’, Shroud was hailed as one of the best Fortnite players. But that was only when he was actively playing the game.

Advertisement

He fell off the Fortnite hype wagon a long time ago and has hardly touched the game in the recent past.

The former CS: GO professional took up Riot Games’ Valorant when the closed beta version of the game came out and is now investing a lot of his time streaming Escape from Tarkov.

#2. Ali 'Myth' Kabbani

Image Creditts: Affair Post

Myth was one of those streamers who had invested a significant part of his career as a streamer making content on Fortnite. But after the release of the new season, his love for the game fell drastically.

Hey yall, if variety mythical has been what you've been waiting for then you're in for a treat. I think I'm gonna be taking a little break from Fortnite till they add something interesting into the game to grab my attention again. 10pm PST be there. Let's fucking game. — Myth (@TSM_Myth) March 1, 2020

He had taken up Valorant when the game’s closed beta was released in April. He just loves the new shooter from Riot and the TSM content creator is now putting in a lot of time streaming Valorant.

#3. Jack 'CouRage' Dunlop

Image Credits: Business Insider

The 100 Thieves content creator and YouTube streamer, CouRageJD is no stranger to shooter games. Like Shroud, he has a talent for being insanely good at fragging enemies. And this was one of the reasons as to why he was often considered to be a prolific talent in Fortnite.

But he stopped streaming the game after he felt that it had nothing new to offer. CouRageJD has been playing a lot of shooters since then. From Call of Duty: Warzone, to Valorant, and Escape from Tarkov, he has been dipping his fingers in a lot of FPS titles.

#4. Dennis ‘Cloakzy’ Lepore

Image Credits: Famous People

Cloakzy might not be the most popular streamer out there but he does seem to have a significantly big and loyal fan base. He was incredibly good at Fortnite Battle Royale and his skills were soon recognized by the wider community when he was drafted up by FaZe Clan in 2018.

However, he left the team and stopped playing Fortnite soon after. He has been streaming a lot of Call of Duty titles ever since, especially Warzone and Modern Warfare.

#5. Ben' DrLupo' Lupo

Image Credits: Dot Esports

DrLupo is another such streamer who had built his entire fanbase while playing and streaming Fortnite. Therefore, it came as quite a surprise to many when he decided to quit the game for good.

Like Shroud, DrLupo had briefly taken up Valorant and is now investing a lot of time streaming Escape from Tarkov.