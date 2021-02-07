Free Fire has had a fantastic year with an increasing player base. Garena’s mobile battle royale ly competed with popular games like PUBG and COD Mobile. With a rapidly developing gaming industry and increasing popularity, Free Fire has attracted many content makers worldwide.

This article lists down the most followed Free Fire YouTubers in the world.

5 most subscribed Free Fire YouTubers in 2021

Total Gaming

Total Gaming, also known by his popular name Ajjubhai, is an Indian YouTuber with over 20.3 million subscribers and 2.7 billion total views. Ajjubhai makes a mix of content on his channel including tips-and-tricks, guides and different challenges to make content interesting in Free Fire. Total Gaming has content on other games like GTA V and Minecraft.

NOBRU

NOBRU is a Brazilian video streamer on YouTube. He has over 11.9 million subscribers and 732 million views on his channel. NOBRU has very dynamic content, although all videos are generally about Free Fire. He mostly live streams his gameplay. Viewers can find highlights and short clips of exciting parts in his streams, and these videos prove to be very entertaining.

Gyan Gaming

Gyan Gaming is an Indian video game streamer on YouTube. He has over 7.83 million subscribers and 842 million views on his channel. The channel mostly contains videos of live streams of Gyan's gameplay in Free Fire. He also posts some off-topic videos which provide a good mix to the viewers.

MrStiven Tc

MrStiven Tc is a Colombian YouTuber. He has over 6.63 million subscribers and 703 million views on his channel. MrStiven Tc makes various videos related to Free Fire. He also seems to enjoy collaborating with other familiar YouTubers like Nobru. Majority of his content are lengthy live streams of his gameplay.

Antronixx G

Antronixx G is a Mexican YouTuber. He has over 7.27 million subscribers and 800 minion views on his channel. He has live stream content on his channel with a mix of other short and medium length videos related to Free Fire and highlights.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal opinions.