5 tabletop RPGs that are simpler than Dungeons and Dragons

Tabletop RPGs can be played with pencil, paper, dice, and imagination. The idea is to create stories together with your friends, play characters, and have adventures. Dungeons and Dragons is the most famous among these role-playing titles, but there are many others with simpler rules, different settings, or more creative possibilities.

Starting with one of them can be a good way to enter the world of tabletop gaming. Maybe you'll find your next favorite game in this list.

Tabletop RPGs that are simpler than Dungeons and Dragons

1) Monster of the Week

If you're a horror fan, Monster of the Week could be your next favorite game. It's inspired by shows like Supernatural and Buffy the Vampire Slayer. The main characters are hunters who investigate and fight monsters.

The title uses a simple dice system and focuses on narrative and character development. Each match is an episode in which players must figure out what kind of monster they are up against, how to stop it, and what the consequences are for them and the world.

Monster of the Week has a tone of humor, action, and drama. It allows you to create stories of any genre, from horror to comedy.

2) Fate

Fate is one of the best tabletop RPGs out there. The game allows you to create your own characters and abilities, and it can be adapted to any genre or setting. It uses special dice and fate points to resolve conflicts and create interesting outcomes.

Character creation uses aspects, which are short descriptions that reveal the essence of your character. Some of these aspects can be phrases like "the best pilot in the galaxy" or "always in trouble." You can use these traits to gain advantages or complications in the story, making it more fun and unpredictable.

3) Oh, Dang! Bigfoot Stole My Car With My Friend's Birthday Present Inside

The title of this game alone reveals its humorous nature. Oh, Dang! Bigfoot Stole My Car With My Friend's Birthday Present Inside is a one-page game where you have to chase Bigfoot who stole your car. You take turns adding new elements to the story and rolling the dice to see what happens.

The fun part is that it allows for all kinds of plot twists, like encountering aliens, ninjas, zombies, or whatever you can think of. The goal is to get your car and your friend's birthday present back before it's too late. The game is very simple and fun, ideal to spend some time laughing with your friends.

4) Goblin Quest

Goblin Quest follows a group of goblins who are used as cannon fodder for an army. Each character has only two life points, and the whole world wants them dead. Even the smallest actions carry the risk of damage.

Goblin Quest is designed for black comedy and dark humor. It also offers many gimmicks to easily play other characters, either from the game or from popular culture.

5) Blades in the Dark

Blades in the Dark is not only one of the tabletop RPGs simpler than Dungeons and Dragons but also one that you should play at least once in your life.

The game is about a gang of criminals trying to make it. There are robberies, chases, hidden secrets, dangerous deals, and plenty of intrigue.

The title is based on the Forged in the Dark system, which uses six-sided dice to resolve conflicts. Characters have a number of actions they can perform, such as stalking, bluffing, or fighting, and the number of points in that action determines the number of dice that are rolled.