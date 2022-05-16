5 things to expect from Arma Reforger

Arma Reforger will give all hardcore fans a new experience as a great bonus. The game's existence has been derived from the leaked Bohemia Interactive documents before the showcase on May 17.

With the showcase set to show the future of the series, it's highly expected that Reforger will also be present in it. After all, its existence so far is in the form of leaked documents won't make much sense for Bohemia Interactive if the documents are indeed real.

Based on the same set of documents, there are certain expectations that fans can make about the game. Some of these have been confirmed in writing as long as the documents are true. Others are assumptions based on the words and what they could mean. Overall, it will be an exciting title, especially for those who play on consoles.

5 things fans can possibly get from Arma Reforger

5) Separate storyline

The documents have already revealed that Reforger will be a separate experience altogether. It will be acting as a precursor to the main series, whose last release is Arma 3. The third installment has been a massive success over the years as fans have loved the additions made to it on top of the customization options provided to them with mods and workshops.

A fourth installment will likely be showcased on May 17, which will continue on the main line of the series. It's highly expected to be a separate experience, and Reforger will have its timeline of events or sit at a different place in the series.

4) Showcase the EnFusion engine

Bohemia Interactive has a pretty robust list of games that does not include the Arma series but games like DayZ and more. As good as these games are, the engine looks pretty dated compared to what its counterparts can offer. Bohemia Interactive is also aware of it and has been working on a brand new EnFusion engine that will power all their games.

It was expected that the fourth installment would be the engine's debut, but as things stand, Reforger will be the one to showcase its abilities. Those who have played Bohemia's previous releases can expect significant changes when playing future games. It will also be interesting to see how it can enhance the capabilities of the next-gen consoles.

3) Debut on consoles

The Arma games have received great ovations over the years from players who thoroughly enjoyed them. However, enjoyment has been limited as the games are restricted to PCs only. This is different from other games like DayZ, available on the consoles. Things are likely to change with Reforger as it could be the debut of the series on consoles.

However, the debut will be tricky for one set of fans. Based on the leaked documents, Reforger will be timed exclusive on consoles and initially available only on Xbox. Once the exclusivity gets over, the game should likely make its way to PlayStations.

2) Built on the formula of the previous games

While Reforger has been dubbed as a precursor by some, it would be unrealistic to think that the game won't retain some features of the previous Arma games. This will mean that players will enjoy a perfect blend of realism and military action. The onus will be on details to provide an experience that will be a true test of the players' skills.

However, a new engine will also mean that there will be enough innovations for players to be interested in. It will be quite exciting to see how Bohemia Interactive finds the balance between core favorites and innovations.

1) Take players into the era of the Cold War

The backdrop of any video game is quite important as that sets the general theme. The leaked documents of Bohemia Interactive have indicated that the game will take place during the Cold War. It will be a premium experience, so players should expect to pay a fee while choosing between the American and the Soviet forces.

Additionally, players will have to choose between different factions. They will also be able to avail various weapons and vehicles. Arma Reforger will have its modding and workshop capabilities on all platforms. It remains to be seen what kind of experience will be achieved once the game is launched.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu