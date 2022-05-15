What platforms will Arma Reforger be available on? Xbox exclusivity explained

Based on a leaked Bohemia Interactive document, Arma Reforger will be a brand new game that fans will be able to avail. Reports of a sequel to the third game of the series have been confirmed a long way back, as Bohemia Interactive prepares to showcase it on May 17.

If the recently leaked document turns out to be true, there could be much more to it than the sequel, which could become the fans' way. One of Reforger's document's key points hints that it could take the entire series in a new direction.

Over the years, the Arma series has offered a fantastic blend of military shooters and realism. Unlike other games of the same genre, the series boasts of itself for the way it portrays the battlefield and its actions. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the fourth installment for a long time, but it seems Reforger will be a bonus experience made available to them.

Arma Reforger will be a major point in the timeline of the series as far as accessibility is concerned

Bohemia Interactive's documents were leaked online on May 14 on Reddit, and the document consists of a series of plans for Arma Reforger. The game will be a separate stand-alone title and will act as a precursor to the main series. Among the most important details is that the game will be the series' debut on consoles.

As good as the Arma games have been, they are limited to PCs. Reforger will be the first title in the series available on consoles. The document states that both older and next-generation consoles will be supported, but there's a catch.

Idle Sloth💙💛 @IdleSloth84



The game will be a timed console exclusive with Xbox.



Multiplayer game modes will feature competitive and cooperative gameplay.



It will testing new technologies and design decisions for Arma 4



If Bohemia follows the plans in the document, the game will be exclusive to Xbox consoles for a limited period. Until its timed exclusivity lasts, only Xbox console owners will be able to access the game along with PCs.

Once the period is over, the game will become available on both generational consoles of Sony's PlayStation. Hence, the game will be available on both consoles, but it will be entered on Xbox earlier.

For the first time, console players will have a wonderful chance to enjoy the world of Arma and what it has to offer. Reforger will also showcase the EnFusion engine Bohemia Interactive has worked on. While being separate from the previous games, Reforger will allow players to play on different factions separated between the US and Soviet forces.

Knoebel @Knoebelbroet



m.imgur.com/a/3JqMOPB Seems like 'Arma Reforger' leaked ahead of the Announcement snd it could come to Console. Seems like 'Arma Reforger' leaked ahead of the Announcement snd it could come to Console.m.imgur.com/a/3JqMOPB https://t.co/BhTDXNj86T

The game will also come with its workshop and modding capabilities, which will allow players to customize the game even more. As per the same document, Arma Reforger will be a premium experience and priced competitively.

How many of those documents are followed will be a question of time, and the Bohemia Interactive showcase on May 17 could be a great indicator. Whichever the case it may be, getting an Arma game on with the capabilities of next-gen hardware should be an exciting time for the fans.

Edited by Srijan Sen