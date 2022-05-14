Arma Reforger leaked before announcement; console entry, official reveal date, and more

Fans of the Arma series have been waiting for the fourth game, as the sequel was confirmed long ago. However, they could be in for a treat if recent leaks are to be believed.

According to leaks on Reddit, there could be not one but two games that may be on the way to fans. According to the leaks, another game called Arma Precursor which will also be released.

Over the years, the Arma series has provided a fantastic blend between shooter and realism. Unlike other military-themed games, the series is known for its emphasis on how wars and action take place in reality.

The fourth game in the series has been in the making for some time now, but the leaks suggest what would be more.

New leaks hint at a separate game by the name of Arma Reforger

The fresh leak was first spotted on Reddit, where user u/PlzDontBlame posted a set of documents that allegedly belong to Bohemia Interactive. According to the documents, Arma Reforger will be a separate game, along with the fourth game, a sequel.

Reforger is supposed to be a precursor to the main series, which is open to a wide interpretation.

Reforger is expected to have a significant footprint in the series, starting with showcasing the new EnFusion engine on which the fourth installment will likely be built. According to the documents, the bigger revelation is the fact that Reforger will be the series' entry on the consoles.

As good as the Arma games have been, they are limited to PCs. If Bohemia Interactive's plans for Reforger come true, that scenario is set to change. The game will likely be available on both generations of consoles, which will be a piece of welcome news for those still playing on them.

There have also been certain revelations about what players can expect from the game. They will be able to establish a military career during the times of the Cold War. Players will be able to choose between the US and Soviet sides, and all the action will likely be on a map of 52 square kilometers.

Knoebel @Knoebelbroet



m.imgur.com/a/3JqMOPB Seems like 'Arma Reforger' leaked ahead of the Announcement snd it could come to Console. Seems like 'Arma Reforger' leaked ahead of the Announcement snd it could come to Console.m.imgur.com/a/3JqMOPB https://t.co/BhTDXNj86T

There will be plenty of options for players as they will be able to choose between different factions, ride vehicles, and use unique weapons to meet their objectives. Additionally, the game will have its own workshop and modding support, which will offer more freedom to players.

It's also reported in the documents that Reforger will be a premium experience, and it will be competitively priced to showcase its true valuation.

Details about Reforger and more will become available via Bohemia Interactive's livestream, which is scheduled to take place on May 17.

